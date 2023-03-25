About 10 years ago, Donna Norton, an artistically inclined teacher from Lone Oak, discovered a new creative outlet called Zentangle.
Zentangle is a “meditative” or “stream of consciousness” approach to drawing in which someone draws and connects together a combination of simple shapes – such as dots, lines, simple curves, S-curves and orbs – to create sometimes-intricate patterns called “tangles.” The unplanned nature of the method, in which the drawer is encouraged to not worry about the end result and simply let the pattern take form, is one of the reasons why many zentanglists find it so therapeutic.
“I’ve always done art – ceramics, jewelry, watercolors, pen and ink – if it’s art, I’ve probably done it,” Norton said. “Several years ago, I went to a JoAnn fabric store and they had a book about Zentangle by the founders of Zentangle, and it just really appealed to me, because I’ve always been a meditator.”
Zentangle was co-founded by husband-and-wife duo Rick Roberts (who formerly lived as a monk for 17 years) and Maria Thomas (a lettering artist and operator of a stationary design and production company). His background as an experienced meditator and hers in graphic design – combined with their mutual interest in “sacred geometry,” Fibonacci patterns, and similar topics – eventually guided them toward the invention of the Zentangle method.
“Learning Zentangle changed my life. It’s such a relaxing art exercise,” Norton said. “I follow them (Roberts and Thomas) on YouTube.”
Currently, Norton is the At the Top Art Gallery’s featured artist and has several pieces of her work on display. Her Zentangles show varying degrees of symmetry; some are colorful and others are monochromatic – but Norton’s expert use of shading, which creates an eye-tricking 3D effect, is what many perusers notice.
Norton also has also made several “hybrid” pieces, which incorporate Zentangle patterns but also contain representational elements – such as a folk art-style sun face in the middle or arranging Zentangles into the shape of a dog.
In addition to creating Zentangles, Norton is also a certified Zentangle teacher (CZT), and has shared the method through classes and workshops in the Hunt County area.
“I’m actually the only certified Zentangle teacher in this county and several surrounding counties,” Norton said. “To get certified, I traveled to a four-day workshop in New England, where I learned from the founders. They were great and wise, and I learned so much.”
Teaching the Zentangle method has been a natural progression for Norton, as she is a former music teacher/gifted and talented (GT) coordinator who taught for more than 30 years, mostly in Lone Oak.
“I enjoyed working with GT students. We did a lot of creative, ‘outside of the box,’ projects, like having the students create gumball machines, type up fortune cookie fortunes and bake them into fortune cookies, and even ended a lesson about sardines by eating – or at least trying – canned sardines,” Norton said with a chuckle.
In addition to creating Zentangles and teaching the Zentangle method, other activities Norton enjoys in retirement include jamming on her keyboard with her husband, Bill McNeely and friends, and spending time with her daughter, son-in-law and grandchildren.
