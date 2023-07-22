While the armwrestling-centered sports drama “Over the Top,” starring Sylvester Stallone, may have been only one of many action and sports movies that flooded the market in the 1980s, the sport of competitive armwrestling has continued to attract a small-but-passionate community of “pullers” – as they sometimes call themselves.
It just so happens that Lone Oak is home to a group of avid pullers, The Machine Guns (a play on “guns,” as in well-developed upper arm muscles). Held inside a simple workshop every other Saturday, The Machine Guns’ practice sessions usually begin with everyone chatting as they warm up with grippers, dumbbells, pulley towers and climbing ropes while classic heavy metal and hard rock plays over the sound system to help get their blood flowing.
Bringing in about 30 regular participants, the practice sessions are hosted by Adam Irrgang.
“Like a lot of people, I used to arm wrestle with friends at the cafeteria table in elementary school. Later, when I got more into weightlifting in high school, I didn’t really think about armwrestling anymore,” Irrgang said.
Then, about 13 years ago, Irrgang found himself challenged to an armwrestling match by friends against an opponent who was an experienced bodybuilder, and he surprised himself when he won. This surprise victory then led to a series of arm wrestling challenges between Irrgang and his friends and acquaintances.
“Eventually, my friend Jesse Pierce told me about a women’s powerlifting competition he went to where his girlfriend was competing, and he told me that the event included an armwrestling contest that anybody could just sign up for,” Irrgang said. “It really interested him, so he bought an armwrestling table and was looking for people to practice with, and that’s how we started doing this.”
While many of the group’s members compete in tournaments – such as those sanctioned by the United States Armwrestling Association (USAA) or the Professional Armwrestling League (PAL) – they also come to the pulling practices for the peer support they get in their fitness journeys and for the camaraderie.
“I used to weigh about 310 pounds, but coming to this has helped keep me motivated to get and stay fit,” said Josh Lewis of Paris.
To maintain the close-knit, supportive feel of the group, “recruiting” for The Machine Guns has been largely (and fittingly) handled by Tim Stephenson of Greenville, who is a former recruiter for the U.S. Marine Corps.
“I first got into this when I was manning a recruiting table at an event, and I ended up being recruited myself for a ‘beat the Marine’ armwrestling contest,” Stephenson said with a chuckle. “Anyway, Dustin Hyatt (now a nationally-ranked welterweight arm wrestler), who was only about 19 years old at the time and couldn’t have weighed more than 170 pounds challenged me, and I was shocked when he blew me out of the water.
“That’s when I started watching YouTube videos of people armwrestling and started learning,” Stephenson said.
In addition to giving people extra motivation in their fitness goals, the group has also been inclusive of people of all experience levels, abilities and ages – accepting members ranging in age from mid-teens to approaching 70, as well as welcoming amputees into their circle.
“I really like this group, because it follows a schedule that you can plan around because it’s dependable,” said Richard Gipson, who at 67 is one of the group’s more senior members.
“Also, like just about everybody here, I’ve been doing this since I was a kid, so we were all the best arm wrestlers at our schools, but here, there’s always someone who can beat you,” Gipson added. “There’s actually a lot of technique and skill to it, so it’s almost more about strength of head and heart,” Gipson added.
Twenty-seven year old Isaiah Martinez of Greenville seconded Gipson’s point about the technique and strategy involved in armwrestling as he flexed and bellowed in a growly, pro wrestler style voice, “It’s not a sport. It’s an art.”
Those interested in learning more about The Machine Guns can start by following the group through their Facebook page.
