Monday marked the 79th anniversary of the surprise attack by Imperial Japanese air forces at the U.S. Naval base at Pearl Harbor in Honolulu, Hawaii, which spurred the United States’ entrance into World War II.
While the attack was undoubtedly a significant turning point for the U.S. and had major repercussions for the world, it also holds a very special place in the memories of the people of Hunt County.
For instance, the attack on Dec. 7, 1941, claimed the lives of at least two servicemen from Hunt County, Fred Kenneth Moore of Campbell/Lone Oak and James Albert Horner of Prairie Hill/Celeste. Then, the resulting anger after the attack drove many in the community to enlist – including Audie Murphy of Kingston (near Celeste), who’s heroics and bravery in the European Theater of the war eventually earned him the Congressional Medal of Honor, the Silver Star and several other distinctions.
Also, Majors Army Airfield (now Majors Airport) in Greenville was named in honor Truett Majors of Greenville – who died in a Japanese attack near Manila in the Philippines – as it became one of 149 training facilities for the U.S. Army Air Forces during the war.
While these and other historical connections between Hunt County and the Attack on Pearl Harbor and World War II are significant, the shock of the event, even to this day, remains real and vivid in the minds of area residents who were alive when it happened.
One of them is 96-year-old William Caldwell, whose would-be brother-in-law was James A. Horner – one of the young men from Hunt County who died in the attack.
“He died the day Pearl Harbor was attacked, when his baby sister, Emma Louise Horner, was 9 ... who I later married when she was 19,” Caldwell explained.
About a year after the attack, Caldwell joined the U.S. Navy and would go on to serve during the D-Day invasion of Utah Beach. After serving in both World War II and Korea, Caldwell worked for LTV (now L3Harris) in the 1950s-’60s, where his work on military aircraft sometimes took him to Hawaii.
“Louise came to see me (in Hawaii) for two weeks,” Caldwell said, as he remembered one of his late wife’s visits. “She saw the barracks where her brother died and the Schofield Cemetery. She also saw the USS Arizona, where many others died.
“If Louise were here today, she would thank people for remembering the day her brother died, and I do too,” Caldwell added.
Another area resident with memories of Pearl Harbor and its impact on the mindset of the country is 90-year-old Dr. James Nicholson, who was 11 at the time.
“I was from a family of sharecroppers in North Louisiana, and my first awareness of the attack came when some of the neighbor boys came running down the road, shouting ‘The[y] just bombed Pearl Harbor,’ even though none of us knew where Pearl Harbor was and we weren’t sure … where Japan was,” Nicholson said.
“Back then, to hear the news we had to either go to the grocery store and listen on the front porch or rely on our neighbors to give us second-third-hand news,” Nicholson explained with a nostalgic chuckle. “What people don’t realize nowadays is how quickly this country mobilized from an agricultural society to a war machine.”
As it would turn out, not long after Nicholson’s first hearing about the attack, the woods of North Louisiana would soon become training grounds for U.S. Army infantry as they were preparing for combat and survival in the jungles of the Pacific.
“They would do maneuvers in Louisiana, and would split into teams, into the ‘Red Army’ and the ‘Blue Army,’ so it would always be ‘Red Army vs. Blue Army,’ and us local kids would root for one or the other,” Nicholson said. “They (the Army Air Corps) would also practice bombing by flying overhead in biplanes and dropping bags of flour, so it was great fun for us to be playing, and looking up as the flour was dropped and we ‘got bombed.’”
Nicholson also remembers World War II as a period in which the U.S. “shrank” and became “more homogenized” as people from different parts of the country worked together for the war effort.
“A lot of the boys who were training in the woods were from Brooklyn – and spoke something that we could barely identify as English, and they could probably say the same for us – and many of them had never seen green before or been in the woods because they’d lived in the city all their lives,” Nicholson related.
“Many of them got malaria or covered in ‘chigger bites,’ and got just really sick, but we spent a lot of time with them and became the best of friends.
“America has always been the greatest political venture ever, and during World War II, it just came to an amazing crescendo, with people literally climbing over each other to help,” Nicholson said.
Nicholson, who’s lived in Rockwall and worked as a physician in Greenville for more than 60 years, later served in the U.S. Marine Corps during the Korean War. According to him, the patriotic fervor brought on during World War II and the guilt over the sacrifices made by those just a few years older than them loomed large in the hearts and minds of servicemen who fought in the Korean War.
“Many of us went into Korea partly out of a feeling of subliminal guilt over missing out on ‘our country’s war,’” Nicholson said. “It was Valhalla culture.”
