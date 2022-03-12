One Hunt County resident has helped provide assistance to the people of Ukraine forced to evacuate due to the Russian invasion.
Kami Williams became involved when a friend, a native of Greenville now living in Arlington, shared a Facebook post about her project.
“Her church was working to help another church in Alabama,” Williams said. “Items were collected at the Arlington church, driven to Alabama, then were being shipped to Ukraine. I felt compelled to help because of the items that were being collected.”
An estimated 2.3 million people have fled Ukraine to neighboring countries as of Friday, according to the United Nations.
Although there were multiple campaigns sending food, clothes and money to the war torn country, Williams realized little was being done to help with more personal daily needs.
“The people of Ukraine left everything they owned except what they could carry,” she said. “Who thinks to grab food storage, forks, wash cloths, a cutting board just to name a few? Maybe they thought to grab some hygiene items, but how far will that carry them?”
So Williams volunteered in the effort to help collect soap, shampoo and other toiletries.
“These were items that were packed in such a way that they were easy to carry, in five-gallon buckets and in two-gallon zip lock bags,” Williams said. “I also felt compelled to help because I felt like there were little to no organized efforts for assistance so far.”
Williams found support from her family and friends.
“My family purchased and packed 18 personal hygiene bags; our friends Micah and Jennifer Fry of Lone Oak purchased and packed a five-gallon bucket, and our friends Chris and Carrie Heard donated funds to the church to assist in the effort,” Williams said. “That was just what came from Greenville. Our items were added to what the church in Arlington collected.”
By the end of the week, Kelly Davis, Williams’ friend in Arlington who began the effort, offered an update on the progress of the collection, noting 100 hygiene bags and 65 buckets were already en route to Alabama this week to be shipped.
“I can’t wait to hear the impact this makes,” Williams said.
Williams is a member of the Greenville Noon Rotary, which also is stepping up.
“Rotarians are people of action and service is a big part of Rotary,” Williams said. “I shared the information on our social media page to invite people to join me. Honestly, I found out just days before the items had to be collected and delivered to their first drop point so I knew it might be difficult to get a huge following for this particular project. Our club didn’t have enough time to get super involved as an organized project this time, but we are collecting happy bucks for the next two months that will go towards another relief effort to be determined. Rotary International is actually actively monitoring and contacting clubs overseas to see what Rotarians can do to help. Our local club is waiting to hear what the needs are to figure out what we can do here in Greenville. The Rotary Club of Royse City commented on the post that they wanted to donate $500 to the project this week.”
