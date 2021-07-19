After a few months of improving unemployment numbers, Hunt County saw a jump in the unemployment to start the summer, with more than 300 jobs lost during June.
Still, unemployment in Hunt County remains well below where it stood one year earlier, according to a report issued Friday by the Texas Workforce Commission.
Hunt County’s unemployment rate fell to rose to 6.1 percent in June from 5.5% in May. The rate was well below the 8.9% rate in June 2020.
There were 42,076 people reported as employed in the county during May, representing an increase of 58 jobs since May and 2,526 positions in the past 12 months.
A total of 2,753 people were reported to have filed for unemployment in Hunt County last month, an increase of 318 people since May, burl and 1,101 fewer than in June of last year.
