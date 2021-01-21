Residents watched Wednesday morning as Joe Biden took the oath of office to become the 46th president of the United States of America.
Those who were contacted by the Herald-Banner about their thoughts on the event believed the inauguration could serve as a turning point for the nation, a possible shift toward unity and expectation after the previous administration of Donald Trump.
Some had personal reasons for being hopeful while others were keeping their fingers crossed that the country was headed in a new direction.
Lucero Cervantes is a photographer from Greenville and found several reasons to be optimistic as she watched the inauguration unfold.
“Jennifer Lopez just made me tear up,” Cervantes said concerning Lopez’s singing of “This Land is Your Land”. “When you are an immigrant in this country, her words hit you in a big way and in Spanish!”
Cervantes also noted the importance of Kamala Harris being sworn-in as the first female vice president.
“This is history in the making,” she said.
Emily Thompson watched the ceremony from the lobby of her Love & Integrity Funeral Cremation Services, but said she was in Washington, D.C., “in spirit and heart on a day of history.” She wore Chucks and pearls in honor of the occasion.
“Shedding a tear, holding and hanging the American flag just to witness the 46th president, Joe Biden and the first woman, a woman of color, the vice president, Kama Harris,” Thompson said.
Not everyone was as positive about what may be ahead in the near future. Vanessa Ortega of Greenville works at a local children’s center and while she voted for Biden to win the presidency, she doesn’t think the nation’s attitude will change overnight.
“I believe the violence will increase, because of what Trump already got started with all of the riots,” Ortega said. “I’m hoping the outcome will come out better, and the racial slurs will decrease because of what he (Trump) started. I hope Biden will shut down the economy again so that we can bring down the COVID numbers.”
Howard Sunday is retired and living in Greenville.
“I believe things are pretty good right now,” he said, although it could be better. “They’ve got to get these stimulus payments out because everybody is broke.”
Sunday said he hopes the passing of Biden’s economic recovery plan, especially the stimulus checks, is one of the first things the newly elected president tackles.
“It is hard times for everybody,” Sunday said. “The president has to send out the stimulus money. It is the taxpayer’s money, so you might as well give it away.”
