Greenville area residents expressed a range of emotions and reactions Wednesday as they processed the news that an 18-year-old gunman had massacred 19 children and two teachers at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde on Tuesday.
Armed with an AR-15-style semi-automatic rifle, Salvador Ramos, 18, unleash a bloodbath at the school. Authorities said he had legally bought two such rifles just days before the attack, soon after his 18th birthday.
Some here believe the answer to these tragedies lies with restrictions on assault-style weapons; others say schools should be hardened. A few said the solution starts in the home, with parenting and an emphasis on character, ethics and morals.
“First, we do need to strengthen gun laws,” said Jason Castleberry. “The vast majority of people welcome background checks. But laws will not solve the issue of hate in our country. We have got to put a higher emphasis as adults on character, morals, compassion and love. These characteristics should exude our life and spill into the lives of our children. When we have issues we cannot solve, we need to seek treatment and encourage others to seek treatment.”
Rachel Watts echoed those sentiments.
“Parents being present and active in their children’s lives and actually having a relationship with their children. Discipline. Consequences. Love. Compassion. Empathy. It all starts at home,” she said.
James Evans, a retired teacher and principal at Greenville ISD, said he wasn’t speaking for the Greenville ISD but of the situation at schools in general. School districts, he said, always seem to have money for the items important to them: “To me, the No. 1 item … is safety. You’re responsible for those kids and the faculty.”
No favorite program takes precedent over safety, he said.
“We need armed, trained individuals on each campus. Things happen so quickly. The response needs to be instant,” he said.
As for arming teachers or principals, he said some have the capability to confront and intruder, and some do not.
“A key to me is access to the buildings,” said Evans. “The public is going to have to decide what access is acceptable to them. We cannot have more than one access point, and you need a trained person …someone who’s qualified to do that.”
Evans said he is not opposed to metal detectors at the door.
He said the shooting in Uvalde does have an impact on students elsewhere.
“Yes, it does have impact, especially the small ones, the younger ones. It’s a very scary thing.” Some children do not want to go school after hearing about shootings, he added.
Asked if he ever encountered a student who he thought might be capable of a school shooting, he said there were some he had concerns about.
“Districts need to have provisions … it needs to be more than just a counselor when you’ve got definite signs that are there. That person needs to be removed so safety can be guaranteed,” he said.
GISD school board President Trena Stafford urged action on guns, not condolences for victims and their families.
“I do not want more ‘thoughts and prayers.’ Instead, I want action to get guns out of the hands of people who shouldn’t have them. That means background checks, no mail order guns, not taking money from the NRA. Are you listening, Texas?” she said. “… I worry every day that something like this could happen at one of our campuses. Spending over $7 million in security upgrades a few years ago only makes our buildings safer, but not safe from someone who is bent on doing our kids harm.”
Over the years, she has sent letters and emails to elected officials about gun violence.
“Those that write back say it is the right of citizens to own guns,” she said. “What about the rights of the victims? Don’t they have the right to grow up?”
Amanda Gonzalez said she favors legal gun ownership; however, assault-style weapons are another story.
“It doesn’t take an AR-15 or and an AK-47 to protect your family and hunt for food. They need to be gone. Weapons such as that take away the ability to get away, fight back, etc., because they shoot off so many rounds so quickly,” she said. “A teacher armed with a handgun will have a class full of injured/dying students before she has the ability to react if someone walked into a class with that kind of weapon. All schools should have multiple officers. I support extensive and frequent background checks and mental health checks for gun ownership.”
Gonzales also said she believes the purchases of guns, ammunition and tactical gear should be logged into a database, and that no private gun sales should be legal.
Tim Teichmann said words on a piece of paper will not stop evil.
“No laws can be written to stop an evil, mentally disturbed person. This is why schools need armed staff and police protection. Not one law can be written that will stop the mentally ill,” he said. “This person (Ramos) had a history of mental illness, he killed his own grandmother … The only thing that can be done is re-open the asylums in the country for those who are dangerous and treat them. Until then, the only hope is a good guy with a gun stops the bad guy with one.”
Tess Marshall Daugherty said she does not see one answer to the ongoing tragedy of school shootings. Among solutions may be government intervention and “not bickering back and forth with each.” She wants people to come together to find solutions, whether it be arming teachers or something else.
“This is absolutely heartbreaking and it is happening far too often. Any threat for any mass shootings or killings of any kind needs to be taken seriously and reported it immediately. And when reported it needs to be taken seriously by law enforcement,” she said.
The short-term solution might lie in metal detectors and armed guards at schools, said Larissa Reagan. For the long-term, she advocates for better access to affordable mental health care.
“I worked in psych, and I’d genuinely like to see more long-term living options for those with more acute mental health problems. It gives them a safer environment and better medication management,” she said.
