Hunt County homeowners might want to sit down before opening their appraisal notices in April.
Because of what Brent South described as “an extremely, extremely aggressive market” the vast majority of property owners here will see significant increases in their appraised values.
South, chief appraiser for the Hunt County Central Appraisal District, spoke about 2022 appraisals Tuesday night at the Municipal Auditorium.
“We’re seeing things happen in the real estate market that I would never have dreamed of,” he told listeners. “Some of the sales information that comes through our office is mind boggling. I don’t understand it, but it’s there and it’s real and it’s happening.”
The average price of a house in Hunt County shot up 18% over last year, according to South. The appraisal district, he explained, is required by state law to value property at 100% of market value.
“We don’t have any choice, we can’t ignore the market. We have to adjust those values based on what’s happening in the real estate market,” he said. “I can promise you we don’t make this stuff up. We don’t raise people’s values because we enjoy y’all coming to our office and in the summer and getting upset with us. If we didn’t have to raise values we wouldn’t. But we have a mandate; that’s our job.
Owing to a red-hot housing market, the average home value in Hunt County has climbed from $180,000 on Jan. 1, 2021, to $212,000 as of Jan. 1, 2022. The median sales price is up 29% from this time last year. Today’s median sales price is $275,000. Last years’ was $213,000.
Another indicator of today’s blistering hot market shows that sales price as a percentage of list price is now at 100%-plus, according to South. In a typical market, sellers would generally get 85-95% of list price.
“If you put your house on the market for X amount of dollars, that’s probably what you’re going to get if not more,” he said.
The average number of days a house in Hunt County sits on the market averages 12 days. For many standard houses, the time on the market is more like four to six days, according to South.
“If you put your place up for sale, you’d better have a place to go, because it’s going to sell,” South said.
What’s driving the market is the simple law of supply and demand, South explained.
There exists a high demand for houses in Hunt County and there is a limited supply. Builders can’t keep pace with demand, South noted.
Although house prices on average have gone up by 18%, those in more desirable areas may surge by 25-30%, South said.
Soaring property values are not confined to residential stock. Commercial and rural land values also are shooting through the roof.
Led by properties such as apartment buildings and storage centers, commercial property is up an average of 23%.
Rural land values are also climbing fast, up anywhere from 20-75% over last year, said South.
“We’re seeing developers coming into Hunt County, and if it is a large, developable piece of property, they’re buying it,” noted South. “They’re buying every piece of property they can get their hands on.”
Hunt County’s 37 taxing entities should have plenty of tax base to work with as they establish their levies and set tax rates later this year. The county’s preliminary appraisal roll is up 24% overall to $10.95 billion, according to the appraisal district. That number includes $533.6 million in new construction.
Despite the steeper appraisals, homeowners may or may not see a higher tax bill. Much depends on how much money the various taxing entities decide to levy to support their operations and the tax rate they choose to set. Some tax rates might actually be set lower than year’s past because of the increase value on the roll. Hunt County tax rates are listed on hunt.county tax rates.com.
The appraisal district intends to send out 72,047 appraisal notices on April 14. South urges property owners to contact his office if they have questions about their appraisals. However, people should not contact the office to complain about their taxes. Questions and complaints about taxes should be taken up with the governmental entities that levy taxes. The appraisal district’s only mission is to establish property values to mirror the market, according to South.
