Hunt County residents joined much of the world Wednesday afternoon in remaining focused on the events in Washington, D.C., and a vote that was underway in the House of Representatives resulting in President Donald Trump being impeached for a second time by a vote of 232-197.
While they waited, residents who are among Trump’s supporters, as well as those from the opposite side of the political aisle, offered their thoughts on what was occurring in the nation’s capital.
U.S. Rep. Pat Fallon, R-Sherman, was preparing Wednesday to cast his vote, which came just a few days after he took office. Fallon was elected in November to House District 4 in Texas, which includes both Hunt and Rockwall counties.
Fallon was chosen to be one of the speakers offering a debate against the impeachment and indicated he would be issuing a statement later in the day Wednesday. During the morning he posted on his Facebook page as to how he was going to proceed.
“On my way to the House Floor to vote a resounding NO on this sham 2nd Impeachment,” Fallon said. “From day one of the Trump Administration the Democrats have sadly been trying to overturn the 2016 election. And now, even after the 2020 election, they’re STILL trying to overturn a duly won election from 2016. Sad. Very sad. Let’s stop this nonsense and get on with the people’s work!”
Fallon later posted a photo showing him voting against impeachment.
Others were not so approving of the president.
Hunt County Democratic Party Chair Larry P. Davis made it clear where he stood.
“President Trump must be punished,” Davis said, “No president is above the law. President Trump must be held accountable for his actions that resulted in our Capitol being overrun by thugs; thugs who claimed to be patriots. This was not a Democrat or Republican uprising. The people involved were domestic terrorists who had been radicalized by President Trump's incessant, anti-America verbal lava. They killed a police officer. They wanted to kill Vice President Pence and Speaker Pelosi.”
Davis said that Trump continues to show no remorse and believed the impeachment would occur Thursday, although the Senate proceeding with the issue would not be immediate.
“He must answer for his action,” Davis said. “I believe this will best be accomplished by the Senate waiting until after Biden's first 100 days in office to start their proceedings.”
Crysta Lynch can be considered one of Trump’s closest allies in Hunt County. She is part of a group that regularly hosts “Trump Train” motorcades that begin at the Farmers Market in downtown Greenville and travel across the city, with each of the vehicles decorated with Trump flags and slogans.
Lynch said she had a hard time believing the House of Representatives would even consider debating the reported article of impeachment against the president for the "incitement of insurrection" in last week's deadly Capitol riot.
“We have had so many rallies and so many other events and they have never happened like this,” she said, arguing against those who claim Trump motivated the crowd that attended his speaking engagement earlier in the day to assault the building as lawmakers were meeting to vote to certify the electoral tally resulting in Democrat Joseph Biden being confirmed as president-elect.
“He’s never been in favor of violence at all,” Lynch said. “He is a peaceful man.”
Lynch said that if a violent incident is what Trump is truly seeking, he could have drawn from a much greater pool of support from the American public.
“It could have easily been done,” Lynch said, adding that regardless, Trump’s supporters would not want that to happen.
She also criticized the members of the House of Representatives for even considering filing for Trump’s impeachment at this point.
“Why are they trying so hard to do this when he only has a week left,” Lynch said. “They should be worried about the American people and what they are going through now.”
Greenville attorney Smith Gilley is the former chairman of the Hunt County Democratic Party and previously represented Hunt County in the Texas House between 1975-85.
“While I served in the legislature we had to remove a judge here in Texas, a district judge, and also a Supreme Court judge, so I know a little of what they are going through in the current situation,” Gilley said, also chastising the president for the actions that resulted in the impeachment hearing.
“I hold President Trump accountable for the destruction that has occurred as well as the deaths,” Gilley said. “I hope that Trump will resign, but I don’t expect him to. I do think that he will be the first president to be impeached twice. But I think good times are ahead and I pray about it every day.”
After the vote to impeach, Hunt County Republican Party Chair David Hale quoted Exodus 23:2: “Thou shalt not follow a multitude to do evil; neither shalt thou speak in a cause to decline after many to wrest judgment.”
“On Jan. 6, there was a riot that pushed its way into our Capitol building in an attempt to intimidate our elected government,” Hale said. “There is now an attempt to remove President Trump from office one week in advance of the end of his term either through the 25th amendment or through impeachment and conviction of ‘incitement of insurrection.’ If evidence comes to light that President Trump intentionally called for insurrection I will support removing him from office. However, when I looked up the text of his speech delivered at the rally hours before, he said, ‘I know that everyone here will soon be marching over to the Capitol building to peacefully and patriotically make your voices heard.’ That is not the language of calling for the overthrow of government. Calling for peaceful free speech is very American.”
Hale said those who stormed the Capitol building should be held responsible for their actions.
“Information is still coming out about how truly evil their intentions were,” he said. “My thoughts and prayers are for the families of the fallen Capitol police officers. Events like this remind us how important it is to support the law enforcement community as they put their life on the lines for us.”
