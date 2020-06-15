A local man has pleaded not guilty to an indictment of aggravated family violence assault.
Darrius Andre Jones, 42, of Greenville, was taken into custody on the morning of March 18 by the Greenville Police Department on a warrant with a charge of aggravated assault causing series bodily injury-family violence.
The Hunt County grand jury issued an indictment on the charge in May.
During an arraignment hearing Thursday morning in the 196th District Court, conducted via Zoom teleconference, Jones entered the not guilty plea. Judge Andrew Bench accepted the plea and set an interim hearing for July 13.
Jones remained in custody at the Hunt County Detention Center on Friday, being held in lieu of $100,000 bond on the charge.
Aggravated assault is a second-degree felony, punishable upon conviction by a maximum sentence of two to 20 years in prison and an optional fine of up to $10,000.
