A local man has been taken into custody on an indictment alleging the possession of child pornography.
Adam Wayne Beck, 18, of Greenville was arrested Monday afternoon by officers with the Hunt County Sheriff’s Office.
He remained in custody, with no bond set, Tuesday afternoon in the Hunt County Detention Center.
Jail records indicate Beck was arrested on an indictment which was returned sealed last month by the Hunt County grand jury and had not been made public as of press time Tuesday.
The details of sealed indictments are kept confidential until the individual named in the charge appears before a judge and receives a copy of the indictment. Beck’s charge was one of at least four indictments issued sealed by the grand jury in July, as the panel began its six-month term of issuing charges for consideration by the Hunt County district courts.
It was unknown Tuesday whether Beck had retained an attorney, or would be submitting a writ of habeas corpus in seeking to have an defense counsel appointed to represent him on the charge.
