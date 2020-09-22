A local man has been taken into custody a second time in connection with multiple reported burglaries in West Tawakoni during the summer of 2019.
Preston Cole Halbrook, 19, of Greenville, was arrested Monday afternoon on two counts of burglary of a habitation and one count of burglary of a building.
Halbrook received the burglary of a habitation indictments from the Hunt County grand jury in June and pleaded not guilty during a Zoom hearing with the 196th District Court in August.
At that time, Judge Andrew Bench scheduled an announcement hearing for Monday. Bench ordered Halbrook to turn himself in at the Hunt County Detention Center by 11:15 a.m. in response to an outstanding warrant, then ordered his arrest when he failed to appear as scheduled.
Bench then reset the announcement hearing for Oct. 26.
Halbrook was originally arrested on the charges, and a separate count of burglary of a building, by the West Tawakoni Police Department on Sept. 4, 2019. The burglaries were alleged to have occurred on Aug. 19, 2019. Halbrook had previously been released on a total of $50,000 bond on Dec. 6, 2019.
The burglary of a habitation charges are listed as second-degree felonies, each punishable upon conviction by a maximum sentence of two to 20 years in prison and an optional fine of up to $10,000.
