Some of Greenville’s most famous, and perhaps unsung, legends will be formally recognized next month, and local residents have an opportunity to determine award winners.
Voting is under way for The Greenville Legacy Awards, scheduled at 6:30 p.m. Feb. 4 at Greenville Municipal Auditorium.
Terrance Gassaway will serve as the master of ceremonies, and the program will feature tributes to three of Greenville’s Unsung Heroes: Bettye Monday, Noble Gilstrap and Dr. Dimetrous Nixon.
Awards will also be presented to the winners in seven categories. The winners will be chosen by the public, and members of the public are being asked to nominate one person in each category. The top three nominees with the most votes from the community will be recognized during the program.
Voting for the nominees is available online through Jan. 15 at https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/YC8CRGX.
The ceremony will also feature live entertainment from soloists A’Delyn Williams, R&B and Soul from The Blues Doctor and Gospel Hip Hop from Mighty Joe.
There is also expected to be a Legacy Awards “Youth Award” surprise guest.
Tickets are $20 each and are available at showtimeatthegma.com.
