Every other year, Hunt County government and business leaders take time to visit with state officials and provide their views on major issues.
Such an event will happen again soon, and people who want to join the discussions are encouraged to sign up with the Greenville Chamber of Commerce, which is presenting Hunt County Days 2023.
The event is scheduled in Austin on March 1-2.
Eleven subcommittees were established during the summer of 2022 to develop positions on a range of issues. Those positions will be presented to lawmakers assembled for the 88th legislative session. The session officially convenes on Jan. 10.
Attendees of Hunt County Days are expected to meet with state Sen. Angela Paxton and state Rep. Bryan Slaton to discuss position statements on education, health care, taxation, tourism, technology, infrastructure, utilities, transportation and economic development.
It has been four years since the event was held in Austin. In 2021, Hunt County Days was celebrated in Greenville due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Members, however, still met with Slaton and state Sen. Bob Hall during a session at the Fletcher Warren Civic Center.
Those wanting to register online can do so through the chamber’s website. Reservations for blocked rooms have to be made by Jan. 30.
Those wanting additional information can contact the Greenville Chamber at 903-455-1510 or visit www.greenvillechamber.com
