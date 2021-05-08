Hunt County’s law enforcement officials say they are ready to deal with the ramifications of the constitutional carry bill, which was nearing final approval in the Texas Legislature Friday morning.
But proponents of the measure say it still needs to cross the final hurdles.
“I applaud the Senate for finally passing the House's Constitutional Carry bill yesterday, a bill that will further secure our second amendment rights,” said State Representative for District 2 Bryan Slaton. “But there is still plenty of work to be done to make sure this bill becomes law.”
Under current state law, Texans must generally be licensed to carry handguns openly or concealed. Applicants must submit fingerprints, complete four to six hours of training and pass a written exam and a shooting proficiency test. Texas does not require a license to openly carry a rifle in public.
“HB 1927 allows law-abiding citizens aged 21 who can legally own a firearm to carry it in a holster in public places without a state-issued license,” said State Senator Bob Hall, after the House bill passed the Senate Wednesday.
The bill was still being worked on in a committee Friday morning to hammer out the differences remaining in the House and Senate versions, before it is sent to Governor Greg Abbott, who has said he intends to sign the measure into law when it reaches his desk.
Greenville Police Chief Scott Smith and Hunt County Sheriff Terry Jones said they were prepared for the eventuality of the law being implemented.
"I am a firm supporter of the 2nd Amendment,” Jones said. “We will take the actions required by law and implement our policies accordingly."
Smith was wanting to see a final version of the law, but knew it was on its way regardless.
“It will present some challenges that perhaps we haven’t had in the past,” Smith said, as he realizes the law may increase the appeal to the public of buying and wearing a handgun. But he also knows there are responsibilities involved in owning and maintaining any weapon which may eventually temper some of the enthusiasm.
“I think at some point it will settle down into a new reality for all of us,” Smith said.
