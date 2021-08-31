Hotels in Hunt County have been taking in evacuees who escaped the wrath of Hurricane Ida.
The local electric utility system indicated crews were ready to respond to assist with the disaster.
As was the case when Hurricane Katrina rushed across the Gulf Coast toward southern Louisiana exactly 16 years before, Greenville was one of the destinations where residents from the areas impacted by the devastating storm sought shelter.
The first arrivals were reported Saturday, and representatives with the Best Western, Comfort Suites, Holiday Inn Express and Hampton Inn hotels in Greenville all said they had received individuals from Louisiana booked into their facilities during the weekend, who remained there as of Monday morning.
The NOAA National Weather Service National Hurricane Center reported that as of Monday afternoon heavy rain combined with storm surge has resulted in catastrophic impacts along the southeast coast of Louisiana with considerable flash flooding and riverine flooding continuing farther inland.
The hurricane made landfall on the coast as a Category 4 storm Sunday, causing widespread damage and at least one death, while leaving large portions of New Orleans and the surrounding area without power.
It continued to cause damage due to flooding and high winds as it crossed into Mississippi on Monday as a tropical storm.
GEUS Consumer Services Manager Jimmy Dickey said the local electric utility system had not yet been contacted about providing assistance in the wake of the storm.
“GEUS is included on two mutual aid lists, with the American Public Power Association and the Texas Public Power Association, to mutually assist if needed,” Dickey said.
