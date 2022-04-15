Gasoline prices in Greenville and elsewhere in North Texas may have hit their peak about a month ago as prices at the pump continue to fall.
On Wednesday, gasoline prices in Greenville ranged from $3.37 to $3.49, according to GasBuddy.com. By week’s end, prices could be hovering around the $3 mark, according to an analyst at GasBuddy.
“It remains possible that gas prices may have hit their 2022 peak, barring the typical caveats like the Russia war on Ukraine, the economy, hurricane season and COVID don't take drastic and unexpected turns. Diesel prices are also falling and likely to go back under the $5 per gallon average this week. The situation for now continues to show signs of improving, with the national average falling back into the $3 range as early as this week," said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy.
The price of West Texas Intermediate Crude, an oil benchmark price, fell below $95 a barrel earlier this week. In March, the price had exceeded $100 per barrel.
Despite some moderation in prices, gasoline is still significantly higher than a year ago when it was selling at an average price of $2.60 a gallon in Texas and for $2.85 nationally, according to GasBuddy.
The rise in gas prices has played a large role in climbing prices elsewhere in the economy as the consumer price index hit 8.5% for March.
