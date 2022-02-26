The Russian attack on Ukraine already is impacting the global oil and gas markets as gasoline prices here at home continue to climb.
Crude oil prices today topped $100 a barrel as prices rose to levels not seen since July 2014.
The situation in Ukraine has rattled world petroleum markets, and energy market analysts expect oil prices to rise even higher.
In Greenville, a gallon of regular unleaded gasoline was selling Thursday and Friday for between $3.12 and $3.25, according to gasbuddy.com. In Rockwall, prices ranged from $3.09 to $3.29, gasbuddy reports.
The average price in Texas stood at $3.24 Friday, according to AAA. A month ago, the average price was $3.00 a gallon. A year ago, the average price in Texas was $2.38.
Russia is a major player in the global energy sector, and market analysts were fearful this week of disruptions to the global petroleum supply.
Putin’s attack on Ukraine was roundly criticized in western capitals and even found bi-partisan condemnation in Congress.
In a prepared statement, Republican U.S. Rep. Pat Fallon, who represents much of North Texas, including Hunt County, called Russian President Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine “an affront to the international community and to freedom loving people everywhere. His delusional fantasy of forcing sovereign nations to bend to his authoritarian rule must be rejected in the strongest terms possible by every member of the international community. His actions … to further invade Ukraine are a threat to global peace and prosperity and must be met with a bulwark of freedom.”
Fallon called for “crippling sanctions” to be placed on the Russian economy immediately. “It is my hope that this Administration will do what is right and provide Ukraine with the necessary lethal aide and intelligence to defend themselves.”
President Biden today announced sanctions on two large Russian financial institutions, its sovereign debt, and other financial penalties. Also, the lucrative Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline project with Germany is suspended.
Biden did not, however, announce crippling sanctions on Russia’s energy sector. His administration, Biden said, is coordinating an effort among major energy consumers and producers toward a collective investment to secure stability in global energy supplies.
“This will blunt gas prices,” he said. “I want to limit the pain the American people are feeling at the gas pump.”
As an energy state, Texas appears primed to make massive contributions to global gas and oil supplies.
In West Texas, petroleum production from the Permian shall basin – the nation’s largest – was expected to exceed a monthly record in February, according to a monthly forecast from the U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA).
The Permian Basin’s projected output for February was forecast to increase 80,000 barrels per day, to 5.06 million barrels per day.
Total U.S. output from shale was expected to jump from about 105,000 bpd to 8.54 million in February, the highest since March 2020, the EIA forecast showed.
Still, in a recent opinion piece, Fallon argued that the U.S. could produce even more homegrown gas and oil if Biden’s energy policies were not designed to constrict domestic supplies and raise prices.
“This president is seemingly working to increase the cost of oil by canceling established leases, stalling new ones, and proposing sky-high taxes. He should be pursuing energy independence by reducing our imports and finding efficient ways to produce natural gas and oil at home,” Fallon said.
