Herald-Banner Staff Report
With all the news about turkey prices increasing this year due to both inflation and outbreaks of bird flu, many Americans are taking it as an opportunity to be more creative in the planning of their families’ Thanksgiving feasts.
For this reason, the Herald-Banner reached out to multiple local foodies and asked them for their recommended “turkey alternatives” for Thanksgiving Day.
Below, are recipes provided by Shannon Foltz, Pud Kearns and the Herald-Banner’s own Cheri Webb.
Shannon Foltz’s Suggestions
“Poor Man’s” Prime Rib
INGREDIENTS:
3 pound beef eye of round roast or ribeye roast
2 tbsp olive oil
1 tsp garlic powder
1 tsp onion powder
salt and pepper to taste
DIRECTIONS:
Preheat the oven to 500 degrees F. Rub roast with olive oil. Season the roast with salt, pepper, garlic powder, and onion powder; and place in a roasting pan. Do not cover or add water.
Place the roast in the preheated oven. Reduce the temperature to 475 degrees F. Roast for 21 minutes (seven minutes per pound) then turn off the oven and let the roast sit in the hot oven for 2 1/2 hours. Do not open the door at all during this time!
Remove the roast from the oven, the internal temperature should have reached at least 145 degrees F. Carve into thin slices to serve and enjoy.
Bacon-Wrapped Pork Loin with Brown Sugar Glaze
INGREDIENTS:
1 (2 to 3) pound boneless pork loin roast
2 tablespoons steak seasoning blend, such as Montreal or Chicago seasoning
1 tablespoon brown sugar
5 to 7 slices bacon
For the Glaze:
1/3 cup orange marmalade
1/3 cup chili sauce
2 tablespoons packed brown sugar
2 tablespoons Dijon mustard
DIRECTIONS:
Preheat oven to 350 degrees F.
Combine the steak seasoning and 1 tablespoon brown sugar; rub the mixture all over the roast.
Put the roast in a foil-lined baking dish. Arrange bacon over the pork, tucking the ends under the roast.
Roast uncovered to about 140 degrees F internal temperature on a meat thermometer, or about 55 minutes.
Combine glaze ingredients. Generously brush the glaze mixture over the roast and continue roasting for 15 minutes, or until the roast registers about 155 F internal temperature on a meat thermometer.
Let meat rest for 10 minutes, then slice, serve, and enjoy.
Roast Chicken with Rosemary and Maple Butter
INGREDIENTS:
1 (3½-pound) whole chicken
salt and black pepper to taste
2 to 3 rosemary sprigs, plus 2½ teaspoons finely chopped rosemary
4 tablespoons butter
2 tablespoons maple syrup
DIRECTIONS:
Heat the oven to 375 degrees F. Pat the chicken dry and season it well with salt and pepper, both inside and out. Place the chicken breast side up in a 10-inch cast iron or roasting pan and stuff the rosemary sprigs into the bird’s cavity.
In a saucepan, melt the butter over medium-low heat. Add the chopped rosemary and the maple syrup, and cook together until the rosemary is fragrant and the mixture has thickened slightly, about 1 to 2 minutes. Spoon all of the mixture over the chicken, making sure it is evenly covered. A decent amount will end up on the bottom of the pan, and that’s O.K.
Roast the chicken, basting with the pan juices every 15 to 20 minutes or so, until the chicken is glossy and golden brown and registers 165 degrees F with an internal thermometer in the thickest part of the thigh, about 55 to 60 minutes. Remove from the oven and baste an additional time, if desired. Allow the chicken to rest for 10 minutes before carving. Whisk remaining juice and serve with the chicken. Enjoy.
Pud Kearns’ Suggestion
Kearns wrote: My family’s tradition for over 40 years has been to stuff our turkey with tamales. It’s absolutely delicious and a unique way to cook a bird. I think this would work just as well with whole chickens, especially if you can find some larger ones. I use pork tamales, and I’m guessing that a dozen would stuff two chickens.
DIRECTIONS:
Start by preheating the oven to 425 degrees. Set the chickens and the tamales out of the refrigerator to get some of the chill off while the oven is preheating. Pat the chickens dry with paper towels.
Heat one stick of salted butter and a can of red enchilada sauce together in a saucepan until the butter is just melted. Shuck the tamales and then dip each one in the butter/sauce mixture.
Stuff the tamales in the cavity of each chicken until it is completely full (yes, it’s a messy job). Tie the legs together so the stuffing doesn’t ooze out. Place the chickens in a roasting pan with the breast side up and generously brush the butter mixture over each chicken.
Place chicken into the oven.
After about 20 minutes, turn the oven heat down to 400 degrees and let the chickens cook for another 30-45 minutes, or until the juices run clear when the skin is pierced. I baste about every 15-20 minutes with more sauce. The skin will turn pretty dark thanks to the basting and if that bothers you, lightly place a piece of foil over each chicken to prevent too much browning.
When the chickens are cooked, remove from the oven and allow them to rest about 10 minutes before carving.
Make gravy from the pan drippings and use any leftovers to make tortilla soup.
Now that I’ve described this recipe, I’m also thinking that I may try something even easier, which is to layer the shucked and dunked tamales in a glass baking dish and top them with a layer of boneless chicken breasts also dunked in the sauce. Cover with foil and bake at 350 degrees until the chicken is cooked through (probably about 30 minutes), then uncover, baste with more sauce and cook another 10 minutes until the chicken is browned.
Cheri Webb’s Suggestion
Easy Cornish Hens
INGREDIENTS
3 (1 to 2 lb) Cornish hens
3 tablespoons olive oil
2 tablespoons unsalted butter
4 large cloves of garlic minced
2 lemons sliced
1 large onion cut into quarters and separate the quarters into individual slices of onion
10-12 fresh sage leaves
6-8 Sprigs of fresh Rosemary
2 tablespoon Old Bay seasoning
2 tablespoon Italian seasoning
1 tablespoon + 1 teaspoon smoked paprika
1 tablespoon lemon pepper
1 teaspoon sea salt or Kosher salt
DIRECTIONS:
Thaw and pat the Cornish hens dry with a paper towel.
Place the onions, sliced lemons, and half of the sage and rosemary into the roasting pan or Dutch oven.
Brush the hens with melted butter, olive oil, minced garlic.
Rub the hens thoroughly with the dry rub mixture.
Arrange the Cornish hens into the roasting pan or Dutch oven, place the remaining sage leaves, sprigs of rosemary, and sliced lemon in-between the Cornish hens.
Bake in a pre-heated oven at 375 ° F until an instant-read thermometer reads inserted into the thickest part of the thigh registers 165 ° F, and the juices run clear. (Cooking time: 45 minutes to an hour)
When finished baking, remove the pan from the oven and let stand for 15 minutes.
Serve.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.