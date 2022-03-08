On Wednesday, a short film by Greenville filmmakers Michael Lester and Brandon Westbrook titled “The Actor” will have its first public big screen showing at the Texan Theater.
The film tells the story of an aging actor who’s looking back on a lifetime of sacrifices made in pursuit of his dream and wondering if all the tradeoffs were “worth it.”
“It’s a simple story that I came up with while ruminating on what it would be like to be a 70-year-old small-time actor looking back on their life and wondering did I spend my whole life just playing pretend or do I appreciate being able to do what I love,” said writer, editor and co-director Michael Lester.
“Local actor Bill Salamon, who’s actually 70 years old, plays the lead, so he’s really been able to draw from personal experience through the whole process,” Lester added.
In the 26-minute film, Salamon's character has heart-to-heart conversations with his ex-wife and adult daughter as he considers taking another “shot at the big time” with an audition in front of a highly lauded film director.
As a symbolic touch, the story is bookended with an excerpt from Shakespeare's Hamlet—the soliloquy that famously ends with, “The play's the thing wherein I'll take the conscience of the king.”
The big screen debut of the film will be at 5 p.m. Wednesday at the Texan Theater as this week's Hump Day Happy Hour presentation, which is free to attend.
