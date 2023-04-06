The Greenville Elks Lodge’s young free throw champion is heading to the Windy City to test his bucket-making skill in national competition.
Mason Self will participate in the Elks National Hoop Shoot Free Throw Finals on April 20-23 at Wintrust Arena in Chicago, home of the WNBA’s Chicago Sky and DePaul’s Blue Demons.
Self won the local competition for 12- and 13-year-old boys held by the Elks Lodge in January at the Greenville Boys & Girls Club/Reecy Davis Recreation Center.
Self lives in Paris but traveled to the event because his does not have an Elks Lodge. He became the first contestant who advanced from the Greenville contest to the regional round and then onto the national tournament.
The Elks Hoop Shoot is a free throw contest for children ages 8 to 13, with age groups in the contest based on the contestant’s age as of April 1.
It is the 51st anniversary of the Elks Lodge Hoop Shoot.
Those wanting additional information can call the Elks Lodge at 903-450-6334 or visit www.elks.org/hoopshoot.cfm
The contest will be livestreamed on the ENF’s YouTube and Facebook pages.
Anyone wanting to share congratulations or good luck greetings for Self can do so online through Monday, April 10 at https://www.elks.org/hoopshoot/greetings.cfm
The messages will be printed prior to the contest and presented when the contestants arrive in Chicago.
