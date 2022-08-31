As the countdown to the first mission to the moon in decades gets underway, a Greenville-based rocket company plans to begin launching a hypersonic missile into space.
Exos Aerospace has completed the design, fabrication and hot-fire testing of a conceptual reusable hypersonic launch vehicle, just nine months after being awarded a USAF/AFWERX Phase II SBIR (Small Business Innovation Research) contract to complete the work, the company announced. The company explained that the quick turnaround was achieved despite the final hot-fire testing of the vehicle being delayed several weeks due to COVID-related issues and extreme drought at the Caddo Mills Airport test site. The new BLK3 rocket is based on the “SARGE,” EXOS’ Reusable Suborbital Launch Vehicle that has flown four times from Spaceport America, N.M. The team sought to drastically increase performance by reducing the weight of the vehicle through the comprehensive use of carbon fiber composite materials, most notably, a carbon fiber composite cryogenic propellant tank for the BLK3’s liquid oxygen oxidizer.
Combining lessons learned from the BLK3 with developing EXOS ALTOS (Air-Launched To Orbit System) technologies, Exos is working on a new BLK4 ARHLV (Air-Launched Reusable Hypersonic Launch Vehicle) to provide warfighters with a versatile platform to rapidly and inexpensively test urgently needed hypersonic technologies.
“Lighter vehicles, being launched from the sky, means less fuel requirement, giving us the ability to triple payload capacity and therefore revenue capability. It also means we’ll be able to support multiple 16u payloads and get experiments into space as early as next year,” said Exos CEO John Quinn.
Quinn said the developments are important for the biomedical research industry, as the potential for life-changing medical breakthroughs await the use of low-g, micro-gravity testing environments. The new Exos rockets may very well carry the cures of tomorrow for today’s biggest diseases. Life-changing medical breakthrough demands immediate access to the technologies that Exos is developing. Shortened timeframes are a must, but with inflation at an all-time high, reducing development costs proves that Exos is truly making space available, said Quinn.
EXOS is a leading developer of reusable space vehicles with offices in Greenville and the Torino region of Italy.
