Anyone hoping for some extra good fortune in 2023, or who may just be hungry on New Year’s Day, may want to head to Hunt County, where a local Christmas tree farm can handle both situations.
Kadee Farm, 5054 U.S. 69 South, Greenville, is hosting its third annual New Year Black-Eyed Pea Cook-off, starting at 11 a.m. Sunday.
The peas will be turned in at 1 p.m. and participants are invited to bring a pot of their best batch and submit it with a $25 entry fee.
The contest will award a 100% cash payout and trophies for first, second and third place, as well as the people’s choice winners.
Anyone can grab a sample and vote on the people’s choice contest for $5 per person.
According to Southern tradition, eating a dish of black-eyed peas and leafy greens on New Year’s Day is thought to bring good fortune for the coming year.
The beans symbolize coins while the greens share the color of paper money.
Those wanting to submit their batches are asked to RSVP and additional information is available by calling 903-456-4492 or at www.facebook.com/kadeefarm/
