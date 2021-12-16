For more than five decades one local church has presented the story of Christmas, a tradition that has been suspended only twice.
Ridgecrest Baptist Church in Greenville intends to conduct its live Nativity, returning the performance back to the church site, 6801 Wesley St. The program will be presented outside on the church’s north plaza between 7 and 9 p.m. Dec. 23.
Church officials said there will also be a petting zoo with live animals and refreshments will be served.
The Nativity program was cancelled in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic after being presented in 2018 and 2019 on the steps of the Hunt County Courthouse due to ongoing renovations to the church building.
The live Nativity program began in 1965, which was also the year the church was organized. At that time the church met in the former Travis Elementary School building at Wesley and Oneal Streets.
Aside from 2020, the Nativity has been presented each year since, with the exception of 1973, when the energy crisis resulted in a federally mandated reduction of electricity.
There is no charge for viewing the Nativity. Three dozen people usually participate, with four shifts of nine people rotating every 30 minutes. Several groups sign up to participate each year, including some from the church’s Hispanic affiliate, Mission Bautista Ridgecrest.
