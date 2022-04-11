From chocolate bunnies to Cadbury Eggs, indulging on chocolate is one of the delights of the Easter season for many people.
However, for those who prefer a finer, more handmade product, reminiscent of those found in old-fashioned European chocolate shops, Greenville is home to Cheesebrough & Campbell Specialty Chocolates.
Now decorated with colorful spring floral designs, plastic Easter eggs and stuffed bunnies, owners Michael Campbell and Thomas Cheesebrough are geared up for one of their busiest times of the year.
“Valentine's Day, Easter and Mother's Day are always very good for us, but this past Christmas, which was our first in Greenville, was super busy and we actually had to work extra hard to stock back up in time for Valentine's,” Campbell said.
First opening in Greenville in February of 2021, when COVID-19 concerns were still high, Cheesebrough and Campbell started small by selling chocolates from a single fixture in The Wind The Willow Bookstore and making the chocolates in the kitchen of Pizzo's Sicilian Cafe, both of which were located inside Greenville's Uptown Forum.
“Even then, when we were selling out of the bookstore, we had to keep making more chocolate to keep up with the demand,” Campbell said. “Then, Gail Sprinkle (owner of the Uptown Forum) encouraged us to get our own space, because she really tries to make this place a good small business incubator. And, in May 2021, we opened our own space and have been growing ever since.
“At first, we just had the main storefront, then we added the back, where we can make the chocolate in our own store. And recently, we expanded into the next space to have a bigger sales floor,” he added.
Now, the local business boasts a stock of confections made from Belgian milk chocolate, which includes truffles, bon bons, fudge and specially molded gift items … like their popular life sized Colt-style revolver-shaped chocolates.
“A lot of people love the chocolate guns, even the ladies,” Campbell said with a laugh.
While the chocolatier's healthy growth is largely due to the quality of their product, Cheesebrough and Campbell's outgoing, chatty demeanor with shoppers and their track record of community involvement have also generated a lot of buzz in Greenville.
Their creations for local events have included making chocolate trophies for the Cotton Patch Challenge bike ride, making fudge as gifts for volunteers who helped with Hunt County Shared Ministries' Christmas food box packing, and likewise for volunteers with DrugFree Greenville's Shattered Dreams DUI education production.
Long before their business came to Greenville, Cheesebrough took formal classes in chocolate making and opened his first shop in Wallace, Idaho, in 1989. Meanwhile, Campbell is a longtime Greenville resident who has had a hair salon in the Uptown Forum for many years. But, Campbell also had a background in chocolate making through his parents, who enjoyed making confectionery during the Christmas holidays. In 2014, the two met and began collaborating on recipes.
Those interested in perusing the cholocatier's offerings can do so in-person, at their location in the Uptown Forum (at 2610 Lee St. in Greenville), or online at www.candcchocolates.com.
