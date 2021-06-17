As efforts are underway to make Juneteenth a national holiday, Greenville and area residents intend to meet this weekend to celebrate the occasion on a local level.
The 2021 Juneteenth Celebration In the Park Drive In and Out is scheduled 11 a.m. to 2 p..m. Saturday at Wright Park, 5403 Business Highway 69 South. The event is sponsored by the NAACP Greenville Branch, the Greenville Interdenominational Ministerial Alliance and the Greenville Corporation for Cultural Diversity.
The event is expected to include food and drinks, table games, music , health screenings, as well as COVID-19 education, testing and vaccine information.
There will also be a voter registration drive and entertainment from KKVI-FM radio.
Sponsorship information is available by calling 972-371-0065
Volunteers wishing to participation in the voter registration drive and neighborhood walk should meet at the park at 9 a.m. Saturday to obtain door hanger kits.
Juneteenth is the oldest nationally celebrated commemoration of the ending of slavery in the United States and is the remembrance of June 19, 1865, when the enslaved in Galveston received word of their freedom under the Emancipation Proclamation.
U.S. Senator John Cornyn issued a statement Tuesday after his bipartisan bill with U.S. Senator Ed Markey of Massachusetts and U.S. Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee of Texas to make Juneteenth a federal holiday passed the Senate:
“The freedom of all Americans that Texas celebrates every Juneteenth should be celebrated all across the nation,” Cornyn said. “The passage of this bill represents a big step in our nation’s journey toward equality. I thank my colleagues in the Senate for their support, and my fellow Texans who have been celebrating this important holiday for more than a century.”
Lee said the House version of the bill has over 160 cosponsors and wide bipartisan support. Now, that bill has “legs and life” following the Senate’s unanimous approval, she said.
“What I see here today is racial divide crumbling, being crushed, under a momentous vote,” she said at a Wednesday press conference.
Cornyn said he looks forward to seeing the House pass the bill and hopefully “sending it to the President's desk by the end of the week.”
The bill to make Juneteenth a federal holiday first gained its footing last summer during the height of the Black Lives Matter protests and racial reckoning in America.
The legislation was endorsed by major civil rights organizations such as the National Juneteenth Observance Foundation, the Leadership Conference on Civil Human Rights and NAACP.
As the bill began to gain traction last year, a Republican senator from Wisconsin stood in the way of what would have been an unanimous motion.
Sen. Ron Johnson said at the time he was concerned about creating an additional paid holiday for 2 million federal employees would come at a cost of $600 million per year.
But on Tuesday, Johnson issued a statement saying he would no longer oppose another unanimous consent motion this year despite still standing his ground on financial concerns.
“While it still seems strange that having taxpayers provide federal employees paid time off is now required to celebrate the end of slavery, it is clear that there is no appetite in Congress to further discuss the matter,” Johnson said in a statement. “Therefore, I do not intend to object.”
U.S. Sen. Cory Booker, D-New Jersey, who sponsored the bill, called Tuesday’s Senate passage a significant moment in American history.
“Although our nation still has a long way to go to reckon with and overcome the dark legacy of slavery, the passage of the Juneteenth National Independence Day Act represents a meaningful step forward in the journey of healing America is still reckoning with,” he said in a statement.
Juneteenth is already a state holiday in Texas, 46 other states, and the District of Columbia.
Farah Eltohamy of The Texas Tribune contributed to this story.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.