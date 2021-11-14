Greenville merchants saw lots of business to start the fall season and the city of Greenville reaped the benefits of a hectic September of shopping.
The city’s collections for the current fiscal year also remain higher than the totals reported at the same points the past two years.
The Texas Comptroller’s office announced the city would receive $$948,026,65 i sales tax rebate revenue this month, representing an increase of 21.03% from the $783,267.85 received in November of last year, and also well above the$700,447.03 received during November 2019.
The figures represent sales taxes collected at Greenville retailers in September and reported to the Comptroller’s office in October.
So far this fiscal year, the city has taken in $9.45 million in sales tax rebate revenue, an increase of 18.93% from the almost $7.95 million in sales tax rebate received through the same point one year ago and also above the $7.42 million received through November 2019.
Sales taxes are one of two main sources of revenue which feed the city’s general fund, with the other being property taxes. A portion of the sales tax revenue collected by the City of Greenville is rededicated toward the 4A economic development corporation.
