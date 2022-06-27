In anticipation of Independence Day, local attorneys will take time next week to read the words that hailed the birth of a new nation.
Members of the Hunt County Bar Association, along with judges from the county’s state district courts and county courts-at-law, intend to participate in the reading of the Declaration of Independence on the steps of the Hunt County Courthouse at noon Friday, July 1.
About a dozen attorneys participated during the event last year, held during a few falling raindrops. Each attorney took a turn at one or more sections of the document. A small crowd gathered to watch the reading and then joined in the Pledge of Allegiance.
The event has been held seven times in the past eight years. It was canceled in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The event is sponsored by the Texas Criminal Defense Lawyers Association, which has been presenting readings of the Declaration since 2010. During 2016, for the first time, the readings were conducted outside of courthouses in each of the state’s 254 counties.
