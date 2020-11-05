A local venue that features equine events is scheduled this weekend to host three days of an entirely different type of horsepower.
The Xtreme Drive-in Thrill Circus Live Show is planned for Friday, Saturday and Sunday at the Longhorn Arena and Event Center, 301 Interstate 30 in Greenville.
The event will offer four performances featuring multiple varieties of motorcycle-based stunts and entertainment, including The X Metal Riders, 𝐅reestyle Motocross, BMX Freestyle, the Globe of Death, the Wheelie King Bryan Jackson, aerialists, circus daredevils and many more acts.
Tickets start at $8 each. Money-saving armload tickets are available online. Showtimes are scheduled at 7 p.m. Friday, 7 p.m. Saturday and with two shows Sunday at 2 p.m. and 5 p.m. Gates open before the shows start. Pickups with lawn chairs are welcome, but will not be able to sit in the front rows.
No outside food or drinks will be allowed.
Tickets and additional information is available online at 𝐃𝐫𝐢𝐯𝐞𝐈𝐧𝐂𝐢𝐫𝐜𝐮𝐬𝐒𝐡𝐨𝐰.𝐜𝐨𝐦 or by calling 941-870-7444.
