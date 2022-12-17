A local Christmas tradition is scheduled to be presented this weekend.
Ridgecrest Baptist Church’s live Nativity scene has been a staple of the local Christmas season for more than 50 years. Only twice has the tradition had to be suspended.
The event is set to take place Sunday on the outside on the church’s north plaza, 6801 Wesley St. in Greenville, between 6 and 8 p.m.
Church officials said there also will be a reading of the Christmas Story as well as refreshments, including Christmas cookies and hot chocolate. In addition, children will be able to enjoy a miniature petting zoo with live animals.
The Nativity program returned to the church grounds in 2021 after it had been cancelled in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Nativity was presented in 2018 and 2019 on the steps of the Hunt County Courthouse due to ongoing renovations to the church building.
The live Nativity program began in 1965, which was also the year the church itself was organized.
Aside from 2020, the Nativity has been presented each year since, with the exception of 1973, when an energy crisis resulted in a federally mandated reduction of electricity.
There is no charge for viewing the Nativity. Three dozen people usually participate with four shifts of nine people rotating every 30 minutes. Several groups sign up to participate each year, including some from the church’s Hispanic affiliate, Mission Bautista Ridgecrest.
