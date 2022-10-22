Back in mid-2020 when precautions against COVID-19 had many people cooped up in their homes, a lot of them scoured the Internet in search of entertainment, stimulation, or any distraction from the doldrums of their daily routines.
During that time, a web series titled Critical Role – in which a group of professional voice actors play through sessions of classic tabletop roleplaying game Dungeons & Dragons (or D&D) – was discovered by young people across the world and rapidly grew in popularity.
Combining elements of gaming, storytelling and improvisational theatre, D&D has attracted a loyal player base since its first edition in 1974. In the game, players can create virtually any kind of character imaginable and portray them in an interactive story in a fantasy setting.
Among those who developed an interest in D&D during the pandemic was a group of friends with ties to Northeast Texas who not only started playing the game but also decided to share their sessions through a podcast, which they call Barely D&D.
Now with 35 episodes under their belts since starting the podcast in October 2021, the cast of Barely D&D plan to share their storytelling and improv skills in front of a live audience at the Texan Theater in Greenville on Saturday, Oct. 29.
“I started watching Critical Role and Dimension 20 during lockdown then became interested in D&D. I’ve now been playing for about a year and a half,” said Barely D&D cast member Landon Williams, who has lived in Rockwall, Royse City and Garland.
When Williams started playing D&D, it was with his friend, Zach Patton, formerly of Garland, who serves as the group’s Dungeon Master (or DM). In a session of D&D, a DM functions as sort of a head writer/narrator and also roleplays all the antagonists and non-player characters (NPCs) to flesh out the world the other players are navigating with their characters.
“Zach has been playing D&D for the last two years, and he has spent so much time creating the world our game is set in,” Williams said. “He has a strong background in biology, so he’s really good at fleshing out the setting with detailed descriptions of flora and fauna.”
Another member of the Barely D&D cast is Jaci Butler, a professional singer-songwriter originally from Rowlett, who was the lead singer for Jagged Row, a rock band in which Williams played guitar.
“The band was founded in 2010, but Landon played with us from about 2014-17,” Butler said. “The band lived together while we were touring, and I started playing Magic: The Gathering (a fantasy combat-themed card game) with Landon while on tour.
“Last Christmas, Zach asked me on the podcast as a guest player,” Butler explained. “I had never played D&D before, didn’t know if I’d like it or be good at it, but I loved it and I joined the cast full-time.”
A major component of D&D is the players’ creation of characters who grow and develop over multiple sessions through the ongoing story’s twists and turns as the players and their DM go back and forth in their improvised interactions.
“My character’s name is Rolena Greenbottle,” Butler said. “She’s a traveling bard and she’s a half-dryad (dryads resemble humans but with various tree-like characteristics such as bark-like skin or leafy hair). She’s the daughter of a famous bard and has purple flowers that grow in her hair, which are poisonous when ingested.
“When she joined the group, she was especially fascinated by Bazz (Williams’ character), because it was the first time she had met another half-dryad and realized that there were others like her,” Butler added.
Of his character, Williams said, “His name is Bazz and he has a container full of magic bees he can use in several ways. He also grew up deep in the woods, far away from civilization so a lot of things about society are completely foreign concepts to him.
“For example, at one time, the party entrusted Bazz with carrying all of their money because he wasn’t materialistic at all, but it backfired on them because Bazz realized that people in towns liked him or would do things for him if he gave them money, so he just started giving it away freely, which made the rest of the party mad.”
In their adventures, the cast of Barely D&D’s characters call their party The Fungis.
“Early on, we had a story beat in which mushrooms played a huge role, and the characters jokingly called themselves The Fungis, as in a pun on ‘fun guys,’ and it just stuck,” Williams said. “Now, whenever the group introduces themselves to someone in-story, or DM roleplays the NPC rolling their eyes, because it’s such a bad pun.”
In addition to Williams, Patton and Butler, Barely D&D also features the roleplaying talents of Abby Lesage and Mika Williams, and is edited by Landon Williams' wife, Melanie.
Barely D&D’s live show will be at 7:30 p.m. Oct. 29 at the Texan Theater in Greenville. Tickets can be purchased at https://bit.ly/3TlP7YH.
Past episodes of the podcast can be heard online at https://www.barelydnd.com/.
