For the past few years, drivers heading north from Greenville on U.S. Highway 69 have been greeted by several colorful murals as they pass through downtown Celeste.
The murals, which regularly lure travelers out of their cars to take quick selfies, are the work of Celeste High School art students and their teacher Crawford Moore, who have been painting them as an annual senior public art project.
“I’ve taught art here for 30 years, but when we started with the public art (in 2016), it was a game changer,” Moore said. “The community has been extra supportive and the murals have been a source of local pride, so it’s allowed the kids to really have an impact.”
Over the last few weeks, the seniors in Moore’s Art 4 class have been making the time to go out and paint the school’s sixth mural, which is situated across the street from the city hall and will be the first to face west instead of east.
“So far, all of our murals have been along Highway 69 facing toward Greenville,” Moore explained. “That way, when people drive through that way, they’ll immediately see all these murals.
“Now, we’re adding our first facing toward Leonard, so that no matter which way people are going, maybe they’ll start thinking of Celeste as the little town with the cool art,” he added with a smile.
Depicting a steam locomotive and the greeting “Welcome to Celeste,” the class’ latest mural references the city’s history as a railway town.
“The city is actually named after the wife of an official with the Santa Fe Railroad, whose name was Celeste,” Moore said.
The students began the decision and design process for the mural back in February.
“We all tried a lot of things but eventually decided on an old-style train,” student Kylie Braswell said. “Early on, we went back and forth between giving the mural a vintage (weathered) look or making it bright and colorful, and we decided on the brighter look.”
Eventually deciding to go with a “postcard style” concept to the design, the students each worked out multiple sketches as they gradually revised the design.
“The actual painting is the easy part,” Moore said. “With public art, it takes a lot of planning and practice runs to get it right. Nothing should be left to chance.
“We use a projected image as a template when we paint the murals, but even with that we practice using the projector and do it on a smaller scale in the classroom,” Moore explained. “That way, if we mess something up, we can erase and fix it before we go out and do it for real.”
So far, the students have spent about a day and a half painting the mural and hope to finish after one or two more workdays.
“With us being at the mercy of the weather, the kids have been asking for extra work in their classes that they can do on days when the weather is bad so they can be let out to paint on days when the weather good,” Moore said.
“Really, we’re just happy to do something that adds value to the town. It’s like when you’re trying to add value to an old house, one of the most economical ways to do that is with some nice, new paint.”
