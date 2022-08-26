The region added only a few dozen jobs during the summer, although more people were employed across Rockwall and Hunt counties last month than during any other July in history.
Both county’s unemployment rates nudged downward from June to July, and statistics show a significantly better job picture than during the pandemic-effected economy of two years ago, according to a report issued Aug. 19 by the Texas Workforce Commission.
• The unemployment rate in Rockwall County fell to 3.4% in July from 3.5% in June. The rate was at 4.4% in July 2021.
There were 2,103 people reported as unemployed in the county last month, 42 fewer than in June and 461 fewer than one year earlier.
There were 59,509 people on the job in July, 29 more than in June and 3,212 more than in July 2021.
Rockwall County had posted 7.3% unemployment in July 2020. Rockwall County’s civilian labor force, the total number of people eligible for work, was reported by the Texas Workforce Commission to be 59,522 people during July, 13 fewer than in June, but 2,751 more than in July 2021.
• Hunt County’s unemployment rate dipped to 4% in July, compared to 4.1% in June. The local unemployment rate was at 5.3% in July 2021.
There were 1,878 people still seeking employment in Hunt County during July, a reduction of 45 people since June and 487 fewer than in July one year earlier.
There were 45,248 people employed in Hunt County last month, the highest number ever recorded during the month of July, according to the Workforce Commission. But the total was just 100 more people than in June. The county added 2,602 jobs since July 2021.
Hunt County recorded 8.1% unemployment in July 2020.
Hunt County’s civilian labor force, the total number of people eligible for work, was reported to be 47,136 people during July, 55 more than in June and 2,115 more than in July 2021.
