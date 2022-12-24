You may think that you have a great voice, but do you have THE voice?
Aspiring vocalists will have their chance to prove they are the best in the county during an upcoming competition that will also serve as a fundraiser for a local service organization.
The Voice of Hunt County is being molded around the NBC Television show “The Voice,” and the finals will be April 15, 2023, at Greenville Municipal Auditorium.
There will be three phases of judging. In the first phase, contestants submit songs that a team of judges will listen to and then narrow down the entries to a maximum of 20.
The second round will be on April 14, as the singers perform live before the audience with the judges in chairs with their backs turned. Just like on the television program, should a judge choose a contestant to be on their team, they will turn their chair around.
In the event of more than one judge turning, the contestant chooses the judge, with a maximum of four contestants per team, or 12 total.
On Saturday, April 15, contestants will perform before a live audience. Each audience member will be able to purchase voting tokens in support of their chosen contestant(s) with each token counting as one vote.
During an intermission, the top five vote-getters will be decided and will compete again with voting following the last contestant. Tokens from the final round will then be tallied to decide who will be named “The Voice of Hunt County. The will win $1,000 grand prize.
“The Voice of Hunt County” is designed to offer local vocal talent a venue to showcase their abilities. The proceeds will benefit a different local non-profit organization each year. The inaugural event will support CASA for Hunt County.
Contestants wanting to participate the should visit the website www.thevoiceofhuntcounty.com for instructions and to complete and return the entry form by Feb. 12, 2023.
