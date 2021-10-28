Students with the Greenville Independent School District Afterschool Centers on Education, or ACE, program will be joining this evening with the Afterschool Alliance to host a Lights on Afterschool Celebration.
The event, conducted as a rally in support of Afterschool programs, is scheduled to start at 5:30 p.m. on the steps of the north side of the Hunt County Courthouse, 2507 Lee Street in downtown Greenville.
The rally is expected to include ACE student performers from several campuses, the Greenville High School NJROTC, Mayor Jerry Ransom presenting a proclamation and representatives from the Greenville Independent School District, Greenville ISD ACE program, Greenville ISD Police Department, the W. Walworth Harrison Public Library and more. The event is set to include dance/cheer performances from students at Bowie Elementary School and a student poetry reading from Carver Elementary School.
