Greenville ISD announced today that its current superintendent, Dr. Demetrus Liggins has been hired by Fayette County Public Schools in Lexington, Kentucky as its new superintendent.
Last week, Liggins was named as one of five finalists for the position in Kentucky’s second largest school district.
Of his four-plus years serving the district, GISD School Board President Trena Stafford said, "Dr. Liggins is a dynamic leader with an outstanding reputation and a strong track record, so this is no surprise. Dr. Liggins has committed more than four years of service to Greenville ISD, and he has made a profound impact here.
“On behalf of the Board of Trustees, I thank him for his excellent work and dedication," Stafford said.
Through his time with GISD, Liggins has led the district through challenges that included dealing with a $3.8 million shortfall in 2017-18 that was left over from before he was hired in 2016-17 and the COVID-19 global pandemic.
After Liggins’ first year with the district, in November 2019, the Texas Education Agency (TEA) and Financial Rating System of Texas (FIRST) gave GISD a “superior” rating for “financial integrity.”
Some of the programs in the district that Liggins has been most proud of over the last few years have been its Growing Up Bilingual and Early College High School programs, as well as expanded career and technology education and experience opportunities for students.
Apparently, the Fayette County School Board liked what they saw in Liggins, because they voted unanimously in favor of hiring him, and he hopes to start at his new job by July.
“I realize the weight that is placed on my shoulders to make sure the heartbeat of the community continues,” Liggins was quoted by the Lexington Herald-Leader. “This is the place I want to be.”
Fayette County has 41,000 students/ is the next to largest school district in Kentucky, and Liggins’ has said to members of that community that one of his main priorities will be working to improve equity and close achievement gaps between students of different socioeconomic, racial and linguistic backgrounds.
