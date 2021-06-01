STORY UPDATED: This story has been updated since it ran in this morning's print edition of the Herald-Banner, to include a statement sent out by Greenville ISD School Board President Trena Stafford.
Last week, Greenville ISD Superintendent Demetrus Liggins was announced as one of five finalists for the position of superintendent for Fayette County Public Schools in Lexington, Kentucky.
Fayette County Public Schools began the process of seeking a new superintendent after the district’s previous leader, Manny Caulk, died in December while on medical leave.
Last week, on Wednesday and Thursday, the district hosted online public forums in which each of the candidates spoke. Liggins’ portion of the forum can be viewed on YouTube, at https://bit.ly/3uxXoeV. The five candidates also plan to meet the public in Lexington in person this Wednesday.
Fayette County’s school board plans to choose its superintendent later this month.
The search was originally planned to end Memorial Day weekend, but the district’s school board agreed to extend the period after the Lexington-Fayette Branch of the NAACP asked for an extension of the process to allow the public more time to weigh in on each of the applicants.
“We appreciate the racial diversity and varied professional experiences of the candidates,” Shambra Mulder, chair of the NAACP branch’s education committee, told the Lexington Herald-Leader. “We look forward to getting more information about them.”
... from the search committee. We also appreciate an opportunity to meet them in-person.”
The four other candidates for the position are: Christopher Bernier of Clark County, Nevada; Melvin Brown of Reynoldsburg City, Ohio; Angela Dominguez of Edgewood, Texas; and Tawana Grover of Grand Island, Nebraska.
Greenville ISD School Board President Trena Stafford released the following statement Tuesday, regarding Liggins' status as a candidate for the position in Lexington, Kentucky:
Dr. Demetrus Liggins is one of five finalists for the job as superintendent in Fayette County Public Schools, based in Lexington, Kentucky. The Greenville ISD school board was made aware of this, by Dr. Liggins, weeks ago.
Liggins has been the superintendent in Greenville ISD since April 2017. During that time, he has introduced a number of innovative academic initiatives across the district and increased student achievement. Working with the Board, he has successfully restored and maintained sound fiscal stewardship to the district and have been recognized locally, statewide, and nationally for his remarkable leadership. Dr. Liggins has also successfully led GISD through what is arguably the most challenging school year in education due to an international health pandemic. He is known for his commitment to student success, his community involvement and leadership, and for his ability to build meaningful relationships with students, staff and families.
Because of the work he has done in Greenville ISD, and his record of success as an educational leader throughout his career, we realize he is an attractive candidate for other school districts recruiting their next superintendent, just as he was for GISD years ago. We respect Dr. Liggins’ professional endeavors and as long as we are fortunate enough to have him, we will continue to support him as our superintendent.
