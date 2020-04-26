Editor’s note: The Herald-Banner released its annual Unsung Heroes awards to seven people in the Hunt County area in the March 28 edition. For the next five weeks, the Herald-Banner will feature each Unsung Hero on the cover of our Life & Leisure section in a more in-depth story. Jill Baker was featured on April 11 and Dennis Strickland on April 18.
The phrase “a man for others” describes Herald-Banner Unsung Hero Jerry Bench perfectly. During his more than five decades in Greenville, he continues to exhibit his deep commitment to service as an educator and as a devoted worker for his church.
Bench’s longtime friend, retired teacher Priscilla Adams, nominated him as an Unsung Hero.
“He is a deacon, a trustee and a Sunday School teacher,” she said. “I am in his adult Sunday school class, and I see how he ministers to people in so many ways. Each week he visits hospitals, nursing homes and goes to see those who are homebound. He ministers to the widows in our church and is on call 24-7. If an emergency happens, he will go to the emergency room. If someone is having surgery, he will pray with that person before the surgery. He is very involved in our men’s prayer ministry.”
Bench spent much of his life as an employee of the Greenville Independent School District. He prepared for a career in education and got his degree from East Texas State University.
After graduation from Leonard High School, Bench attended Louisiana Tech in Ruston, Louisiana, on a football scholarship. Then he attended ETSU where he also played football for a time. In 1962, he married his high school sweetheart, Jean, while he was a college student.
“We moved to a garage apartment on O’Neal St.,” Bench recalled. “Jean worked as a beautician, and I had a job at a place called Rick’s Store while I was a student. I worked from 3 to 11 five nights a week and sometimes six nights a week.
“During the spring semester of 1965, I was doing my student teaching at Houston Elementary School in Greenville when Superintendent Wesley Martin came into my classroom and stayed for a while to watch me teach. A week later I got a contract to teach that fall in Greenville. I taught at Travis Elementary for three years, and during each summer I worked construction jobs.”
Next, Bench took on the responsibility of an administrative position at the GISD.
“The superintendent called and asked if I had an administrator certificate,” he said. “It was the time of integration, and that year I served as principal for the two minority elementary schools — Frederick Douglass and Booker T. Washington. The next year, those schools closed and the former George Washington Carver High School was opened as an integrated elementary school. I spent three years as Carver’s principal.”
Then Bench took the position of Greenville Junior High School principal where he served for 10 years.
“In 1981, I became the assistant superintendent for personnel,” he said. “I remained in that position until 1996 when I retired after being an elementary teacher, elementary principal, junior high principal and then assistant superintendent.”
But Bench came out of retirement to teach a Bible class at Greenville High School.
“The class was an elective and not required for credit,” he said. “I taught classes from 1996 until 2007 for a total of 42 years with the school district.”
Bench decided to retire for a second time because he wanted to get more involved at his church.
“I retired because I wanted to do things that were going on at Highland Terrace Baptist Church,” he said. “A group of men in my church known as On Mission for Jesus had started to help building and repairing churches. In Texas, there is a group called the Texas Baptist Men, and they go all over the United States when floods or hurricanes or other disasters happen. We had a vision to do that same kind of thing, but on a smaller scale. The men in the church had been doing that work, and I was very interested. I’m not a skilled carpenter, but I was a good toter and I could carry things. I enjoyed being a part of the mission.”
By the time that Pastor Royce Litchfield, who was inspired to create On Mission for Jesus, retired in 2013, the group had completed work on more than 60 churches. Recently, the men have created a sanctuary out of the gym and kitchen in their damaged church to use until their new sanctuary is completed.
“It has been turned into a real sanctuary,” Bench said. “It is beautiful, and the sound is great.”
The men of On Mission for Jesus have contributed to area churches and faraway churches as well.
“Not only have they done work locally, the men have been to Colorado, the Dakotas and Arkansas,” he said. “At Greenville’s Clark Street Christian Church, the group went in and made classrooms out of a metal building. The church that once was the Greenville Athletic Club is now called River Oaks Church. Our men redid the building and turned it into a church. Another example was a church which had burned on Highway 69. After that church put up a metal building, we made it into a church. Above my home town of Leonard in Bailey Creek, we went up and did the work for another church. We had a gentleman named Gene Hawkins who was kind of our foreman. At present, Byron Burk supervises the work.
“I haven’t been able to work with On Mission for Jesus in a while because I developed neuropathy in my feet, and I have difficulty with my balance. I still teach Bible study each week at church, and I spend a lot of time preparing the lesson. I’m a trustee at Highland Terrace and I’m also a deacon. In Acts, the Bible tells us to take care of our widows. If we have the title of deacon, then one of our major responsibilities is to make sure that our widow ladies get the help that they need.”
Each week Bench and a fellow Unsung Hero named Amos Lowry follow their routine.
“Most of the time on Wednesday afternoons, we try to go to the shut-ins, to the rest homes and to people who are in the local hospital,” Lowry said. “Also, when a church member is having surgery in Dallas or Plano, we try to be there with the family. We stay all the way through the surgery. Sometimes we are called in the wee hours of the morning. You get a real blessing when you can bless somebody else.”
“We’ve been visiting together for 10 years,” Bench said. “We call it being visiting partners.”
“Jerry is definitely one of the good guys,” Lowry said. “We’re both deacons at the church, and our church has more than 100 widows. We each help five or six widows apiece for the “Deacons and Widows” program. Jerry is a special man. He teaches Sunday School and is a real blessing to all that know him. He’s a friend to the Lord, and he works to see that the Lord’s message gets out. He has multiple physical problems, but he does the work anyway.”
