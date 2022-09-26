Two candidates vying for the office of Texas lieutenant governor are scheduled to make campaign stops in Greenville at the same time Tuesday morning.
Incumbent Republican Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick has planned a visit starting at 10 a.m. at the Fletcher Warren Civic Center, 5501 U.S. 69 South in Greenville. Democrat Mike Collier is hosting a “Coffee with Mike Collier” starting at 10 a.m. at the Texan Theater, 2712 Lee St. in Greenville. The public is invited to the events.
Patrick and Collier, as well as Libertarian candidate Shannon Steele, will square off on Nov. 8.
Oct. 11 is the last day to register to vote in the General Election.
Early voting is scheduled Oct. 24 through Nov. 4.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.