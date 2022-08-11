For almost three months, groups of would be wizards, warriors and rogues have been gathering semi-regularly at W. Walworth Harrison Public Library to play sessions of Dungeons & Dragons (or D&D).
Combining elements of gaming, storytelling and improvisational theatre, D&D is a long-lived tabletop roleplaying game (or RPG) whose first edition was released in 1974. Since then, the game has allowed players to create virtually any kind of character imaginable and portray them in an interactive story in a fantasy setting.
“We started back in May, and so far have about 20 people who show up at the library – usually 8 to 12 at a time – two Saturdays each month to play,” said library employee Kenneth Flinn. “We decide which weekends each month based on everyone's availability.”
When it comes to figuring out which Saturdays to meet, Flinn has largely based the decision off of how many dungeon masters (or DMs) can be present so that multiple games can be played at the same time with smaller, easier to manage groups. In a session of D&D, a DM functions as sort of a head writer/narrator, and also role plays all of the antagonists and non-player characters (NPCs) to flesh out the world the other players are navigating with their characters.
“We have a few players who have DM’d before and some who are willing to try running a game for the first time. Based on how many willing DMs show up, we can split into smaller groups so that each player can have more to do with their character and not get lost in the shuffle,” Flinn said.
So far, those who have played sessions of D&D at the library have mostly been in their late teens and early 20s and have been new to the game.
“I'd say most of them range in age from 15 to 21, but we have a couple players who are 45 and older,” Flinn said. “A lot of the younger players were introduced to D&D through 'Critical Role' (web series) and became curious about it. But we do have a few who are more experienced, especially some of our older players, who played earlier editions of D&D.”
Like Flinn said, much of the rekindled interest in D&D among young people in this age of video games can in part be attributed to its presence in current pop culture.
For instance, “Critical Role” is a popular web series that features a panel of voice actors (many of whom are primarily known for recording English-language dubs of Japanese anime cartoons), as they play actual sessions of D&D. The series has streamed more than 340 episodes since 2015.
Another source of the resurgence in D&D's popularity comes from Netflix's science fiction horror series “Stranger Things,” in which many of the monsters – the Demogorgon, the Mind Flayer and Vecna – are all named after NPC enemies from D&D.
Another thing about D&D that players enjoy is its interactive nature and the “bit of chaos” it adds to the stories, often leading to unexpected twists and turns, sometimes leaving the DM scrambling to adapt to the change in narrative trajectory.
“There was one session I led in which there was an encounter between the party and a goblin who had a worg (large wolf-like creature) as a companion. They were supposed to fight the goblin, but a new player came up with the idea of planting treats in the goblin's pockets so that the worg would keep chasing the goblin instead of going after the players,” Flinn said. “It turned out that the strategy worked, and I had to admit to the players that it was a pretty creative approach.”
For more information and dates on the W. Walworth Harrison Public Library's D&D sessions, call 903-457-2992. The library also regularly posts updates on when they'll be hosting sessions on its Facebook page.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.