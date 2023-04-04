The W. Walworth Harrison Public Library received a certificate of Congressional Recognition from the U.S. House of Representatives by U.S. Rep. Keith Self for our 2022 Achievement of Library Excellence Libraries Award from the Texas Municipal Library Directors Association.
The library also received a resolution from the State of Texas by State Rep. Bryan Slaton congratulating the library on receiving this award.
The W. Walworth Harrison Library was one of 73 libraries to receive this award that recognizes public libraries that have demonstrated consistent excellence and made outstanding contributions to their communities. Honorees must excel in several categories including providing services to underserved populations, promoting digital literacy, supporting workforce development, collaborating with other libraries and community organizations, and implementing programs for all ages.
The library director, John Hayden, is honored to be recognized by the U.S. House of Representatives and the State of Texas for this award.
