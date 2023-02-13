The W. Walworth Harrison Public Library in Greenville has received the 2022 Achievement of Library Excellence Award from the Texas Municipal Library Directors Association (TMLDA). TMLDA is an affiliate of the Texas Municipal League. Each year, TMLDA confers awards for outstanding contributions to public libraries.
To successfully receive the Achievement of Library Excellence Award, the applicant must exhibit excellence in each of the following categories:
- Services to underserved populations either through outreach, special programs, collaborations with other libraries or organizations, special classes, special collections, etc.
- Innovative and effective marketing materials highlighting basic services and publicity about specific programs the library offers.
- Collaborative efforts with community organizations.
- Enhanced service to the public during the past year either through increase in service or a
- change in the type of services.
- Literacy support for all ages (including summer reading programs).
- Support for digital inclusion through public internet access, digital literacy training, and
- online library services.
- Support for workforce development.
- Cultural, topical, and educational programming for adults and families.
- Professional staff training to include training opportunities for staff at all levels.
- Any other initiatives that speak to library excellence.
The W. Walworth Harrison Public Library demonstrated distinction with its many programs and services. Of the 542 public libraries in Texas, only 73 received this award in 2022.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.