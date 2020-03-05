On Saturday, March 21, The W. Walworth Harrison Public Library will enter an alternate universe where superheroes and villains, wizards and warriors, and maybe even robots and androids coexist and enjoy sharing in some geeky fun at the library’s second-ever LitCon.
To celebrate their growing graphic novel collection, Greenville’s library invites comic book, science fiction and fantasy fans of all ages to come dressed up as their favorite characters or to simply show up and admire other peoples’ costumes and peruse the offerings from the vendors who will also be at the event.
Last year’s inaugural LitCon featured a cosplayer (costumed performer) disguised as Bumblebee from the Transformers and members of the DFW Ghostbusters.
“We have several vendors lined up that will have items available for purchase as well as a special (return) appearance by Bumblebee,” said Harrison Public Library children’s librarian Christie Melton. “We are still looking into getting more vendors and cosplay artists for this year.”
Many of the vendors at LitCon who will be selling original artwork, T-shirts, custom clothing and other items at LitCon also appeared at the Hunt County Comic Expo in November.
“A lot of the vendors who were at the Expo were very interested in showing up for LitCon,” said the library’s director, Olivia Moreno.
Some of LitCon’s vendors will also host workshops, giving those in attendance tips on working in their particular medium.
“There will be some ‘geek out sessions,’ where some of the vendors have agreed to give a 30-minute how-to about their area of expertise,” Melton said.
The celebration will also include a “swap table,” where the public can bring fandom-related items to trade.
Of course, another one of the highlights of LitCon will be adult and children’s costume contests.
LitCon 2020 will be from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday, March 21, at W. Walworth Harrison Public Library at 1 Lou Finney Lane in Greenville.
Those interested in being vendors for the event or cosplaying at LitCon can call the library at 903-457-2992.
