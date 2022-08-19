Hunt County has been an important stopping point for candidates in the running to be the next governor of the State of Texas, as the third gubernatorial candidate in less than a month is scheduled to appear locally.
The Hunt County Libertarian Party is hosting the party’s gubernatorial candidate, Mark Tippetts, who will be speaking at the Fletcher Warren Civic Center in Greenville at 6:30 p.m. Friday.
Tippetts has been running on a platform promoting school choice, opposing mandates like those issued during COVID-19, marijuana legalization, cutting taxes/government spending, and making legal immigration easier.
Greenville has been a popular location for those running for governor this November.
Several hundred people turned out Saturday morning for an appearance by Democrat gubernatorial candidate Beto O’Rourke at the Reecy Davis Recreation Center.
Incumbent Republican Gov. Greg Abbott received the Broadband Champion Award during an Aug. 3 ceremony at the Hunt Regional Medical Center in Greenville.
October 11 is the last day to register to vote for the Nov. 8 general elections, with early voting scheduled Oct. 22 to Nov. 4.
Those wanting additional information can contact the Hunt County Elections Administration Office at 903-454-5467 or visit the Texas Secretary of State elections division website at www.votetexas.gov.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.