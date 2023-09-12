Nearing its third year in existence, Twin Rotors Mission is a non-profit organization that aims to assist and honor veterans and their families in Hunt County and the surrounding areas.
By partnering with other organizations, Twin Rotors Mission has been been working to forge a generally stronger social network that can better support veterans’ spiritual, professional, social, physical and emotional needs.
To acquire the funding needed to continue in its mission, Twin Rotors is having a banquet this Friday. Titled “Let Freedom Ring,” the event will include dinner, a guest speaker, both silent and live auctions, door prizes, and announcements concerning Twin Rotors and the area veteran community.
The guest speaker will be Karl Monger, a retired U.S. Army major and founder of GallantFew – an organization that serves veterans and their families across the country and around the world – and who helped guide Twin Rotors Mission founder Paula Morgan as she was getting her group off the ground.
“I met Karl when I was doing professional networking through LinkedIn, because trying to get connected with the veteran community can be tough,” Morgan said.
“I had tried reaching out to volunteer with other non-profit veteran organizations, only to be told that they couldn’t use my help because I’m not a ‘post 9/11’ veteran,” said Morgan, a retired U.S. Army avionics mechanic who served in the late 80s through mid 90s. “It shouldn’t be that way, because veterans from all eras face transitional phases and difficulties after leaving the military … a lot of it due to feeling a lack of purpose and mission.
“GallantFew took me under their wing and helped me gain back my purpose,” Morgan said.
Now, Twin Rotors helps veterans and their families heal from service-related trauma through partnerships that include REBOOT Combat Recovery – a 12-week, faith-based, peer-led program conducted out of Lone Star Cowboy Church in Quinlan – and equine (horse) assisted therapy in coordination with the Mental Health Clinic of Greenville and Longhorn Arena.
The Let Freedom Ring banquet will begin at 5 p.m. this Friday, at the Caddo Creek Event Venue & Music Hall at 3648 County Road 2131 in Caddo Mills, with the program starting at 5:30 p.m.
Tickets and sponsorships for the banquet can be purchased, and donations can be made to Twin Rotors online at https://twin-rotors-mission.square.site.
Morgan advises that supporters purchase tickets in advance, because seating will be limited to 100 seats.
