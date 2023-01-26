The Legacy Awards Executive Committee consists of, from left, Carolyn Traylor, Kimetha Thompson Spoon, Cedric Dean, Sandra Linson-Bell, and Emily Thompson. The Legacy Awards is an event in which Greenville-area residents are recognized for their contributions to the local Black community. This year’s Legacy Awards will be at 6 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 4 at the Greenville Municipal Auditorium.