On Saturday, Feb. 4, Greenville’s Legacy Awards – an event in which Greenville-area residents are recognized for their contributions to the local Black community – will make a come back after a four-year hiatus.
“I’m very proud to know that we, the people of Greenville, Texas, are determined to continue to build a program that doesn’t overlook anyone who has contributed many good things to our community and has gone unnoticed for far too long,” Legacy Awards founder Curtis Traylor wrote in a letter.
In this spirit of giving long-overdue credit to worthy individuals, the ceremony will recognize three “Unsung Heroes” – Bettye Mondy, Noble Gilstrap and Dimetrous Nixon.
In addition to the recipients of the Unsung Hero awards, the ceremony will recognize young people who have made a positive difference in the community.
“With our Youth Merit awards, we want to recognize the kids who have been doing good things in the community, not just those who make good grades or are good athletes,” Legacy Awards Executive Committee member Kimetha Thompson Spoon said.
Compared to previous Legacy Awards ceremonies, the executive committee plans for this year’s event to emphasize local Black history more heavily.
“We’re definitely going to focus on local Black history, because I can almost assure you that close to 95% of Greenville’s citizens don’t realize that this town was once home to a thriving Black business community,” Thompson Spoon said.
In connection with sharing the story of local Black history, the ceremony will recognize those who have continued that legacy of accomplishment and/or service in the areas of business, sports, education, local government, medicine, the arts, and the community in general.
“My vision of hope is to see that any livelihood you choose will manifest itself to be an example that will bring our communities closer together for the good of the next generations to see, follow, and never let it go unnoticed ever again,” Traylor said. “Nothing can ever be built properly without a strong foundation of people who really care about the present and future of the community.”
At the Legacy Awards, the recipient of its first-ever Fred Thomas Memorial Award will also be announced. The award was created in memory of Thomas (a pastor, up-and-coming gospel comedian, and former city councilman), who passed away in December 2020. He also emceed the previous two Legacy Awards ceremonies in 2017 and 2018.
In addition to presenting the awards, the event will also include performances by The Blues Doctors, gospel hip-hop artist Mighty Joe, and Greenville ISD student/vocalist A’Delyn Williams. The event will be emceed by Terrance Gassaway, a Greenville native who is an accomplished author, public speaker, entertainer, director and educator.
The Legacy Awards will also be covered and broadcast by former Greenville resident Bill Wright, who is now the general manager for radio station KKVI Dallas-Fort Worth.
The Legacy Awards and Dinner will be at 6:30 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 4 at the Greenville Municipal Auditorium. Tickets are available for purchase at www.showtimeatthegma.com for $10, and they can also be purchased in-person from members of the Legacy Awards Executive Committee, who are: Carolyn Traylor, Sandra Linson-Bell, Kimetha Thompson Spoon, Cedric Dean, and Emily Thompson.
"Most of all, we'd like to thank the City of Greenville for celebrating Black History Month, because it's important to celebrate all cultures as Greenville continues to grow," Emily Thompson said.
