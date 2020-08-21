Randy Rather can rest assured he left behind a lasting tribute to his tenure as the past president of the Greenville Lions Club.
Everybody visiting the Hunt County Fair can also rest assured, as Rather was behind a plan to add new benches to the Fairgrounds.
Several Lions Club members came to the Fair on Thursday morning to look over the benches, which were crafted by artist Nyal Stromberg.
“As our past president last year, Randy wanted to leave behind a legacy,” said the Lions’ Debbie Sickels.
Rather came up with the idea when he attended the Spirit of Giving charity event at the Fairgrounds in December.
“I saw all those people sitting on old wooden benches which were falling apart,” Rather said.
He approached the club, which jumped on the plan and began the effort, using funds that were already on hand.
The Hunt County Fair Board also took part and helped provide sponsors for the benches.
Sickels said the club approached Stromberg because of his reputation with stoneworks.
“With the Dallas Area Rapid Transit, DART, he had been making them for years and years,” Sickels said. “We had them ready for this year’s Hunt County Fair, but then it was canceled.”
The Fair was curtailed, like so many other events, because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The benches are now in place outside of the exhibit buildings and in other locations across the Fair.
In addition to the Lions Club and the Hunt County Fair, additional sponsors include Crumpton’s TV, Crawford Smith, Rafter P. Construction and Ken Parker Service.
Rather is proud of his legacy, which will be a fixture of the fairgrounds for years to come.
“That says the Lions Club is part of our community,” he said.
