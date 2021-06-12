A group of local children will likely remember this summer with a smile, having participated in the Greenville Police Department Kids Camp.
The Kids Camp completed its 10th year Friday on the campus of the Greenville Independent School District Sixth Grade Center and was designed for kids who had successfully completed the fifth grade and will be attending sixth grade in the fall. The weeklong camp was free and sought to help children become acquainted with police officers and other first responders while having fun.
Among the activities, the campers learned about first aid and CPR, drug and alcohol awareness, anti-bullying, Internet safety and more and was part of the department’s 24th annual Summer Of Safety program, which also included the Officer David Dickson Memorial Fishing Friday on June 4.
The Greenville Police Department has also scheduled the Teen Police Academy June 21-25 at the Greenville Police Department and the Advanced Teen Police Academy July 5-9 at the police department.
Anyone wanting additional information can contact Crime Prevention Officer James Hamilton at 903-453-0432.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.