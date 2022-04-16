Tearful testimonies and words of support were shared at a fentanyl poisoning awareness rally held at the Hunt County Courthouse Thursday.
Titled “Don't CHEY away it's not a LITTLE problem,” the event was held on the one-year anniversary of the death of Cheyenne Little of Greenville, who died from fentanyl poisoning at the age of 26.
“It's just amazing to see you all here, and as I look out on your faces I see Cheyenne, because so many of you were part of Cheyenne's life and this means the world to me,” said Cheyenne's mother, Misty Greer-Little, as she addressed the crowd of more than 150 people.
On April 14, 2021, Cheyenne was given a pill that she thought was a hydrocodone but was actually fentanyl.
At Thursday's event, a guest, Stephanie Helstern, shared a story similar to Greer-Little's. Helstern lost her son, Kyle Sexton, in 2020. When, Helstern spoke, she emphasized the difference between an “overdose” and “poisoning.”
“A lot of people use the word, overdose, but what is an overdose? An overdose is when you take too much of something. No, my son was poisoned,” Helstern said. “He thought he was taking something else (Percocet) and he was tricked. So instead, we call this a fentanyl poisoning. It's the same way Cheyenne was lost.
“We're trying to inform the media, and I spoke with Gov. (Greg) Abbott last month, and he is now speaking on this too, so we are changing the wording to remove the stigma,” Helstern added.
At the event, multiple speakers also warned that young people are being targeted by dealers through social media sites such as Snapchat, sometimes using different emojis (Internet pictograms) as code.
“These dealers are selling pills to our kids, and all a kid needs to get them is a phone and $20 and the pills will be delivered to them like pizza,” Greer-Little said.
Another thing speakers promoted at the event was awareness of NARCAN (Naloxone), an emergency medication in the form of a nasal spray that's used to counter breathing difficulties after an opioid overdose.
“You need to keep this (NARCAN) in your medicine cabinet. You need to keep this in your purse,” Helstern said as she mentioned incidents in which law enforcement officers have passed out from accidental exposure to fentanyl while rendering aid, and were administered multiple doses of NARCAN as they were being transported to the hospital.
The event was organized by 3FP (Fiercely Fighting Fentanyl Poisoning), a group founded by Greer-Little, to help educate the community about the dangers of illicitly manufactured fentanyl. The gathering was commemorated by a proclamation read by Hunt County Judge Bobby Stovall.
In the near future, 3FP plans to schedule a panel discussion on the topic.
