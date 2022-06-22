Vehicle purchased

Leadership Hunt County 2021 completed its community service project. The money they earned was used Friday to purchase a vehicle for the Meals on Wheels program at Senior Center Resources & Public Transit. Multiple businesses purchased advertising for the vehicle windows. A kickoff meeting for Leadership Hunt County 2023 is scheduled June 30.

Local business officials are seeking to find the future leaders of the community.

A kickoff meeting for the next class of Leadership Hunt County, a program of the Greenville Chamber of Commerce, is scheduled at 5 p.m. Thursday, June 30  at The Oaks Country Club, 271 W. Jack Finney Boulevard in Greenville.

The class itself will begin in September and will meet for a full day once a month for nine months. Those attending will learn about community issues such as economic development, health care, government, human services, education, law and justice, diversity, arts and culture, community boards and volunteering.

Alumni from previous Leadership Hunt County classes are expected to speak about their experiences.

Light appetizers and drinks will be served.

Those wanting additional information can contact the Greenville Chamber at 903-455-1510 or visit www.greenvillechamber.com

