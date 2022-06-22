Local business officials are seeking to find the future leaders of the community.
A kickoff meeting for the next class of Leadership Hunt County, a program of the Greenville Chamber of Commerce, is scheduled at 5 p.m. Thursday, June 30 at The Oaks Country Club, 271 W. Jack Finney Boulevard in Greenville.
The class itself will begin in September and will meet for a full day once a month for nine months. Those attending will learn about community issues such as economic development, health care, government, human services, education, law and justice, diversity, arts and culture, community boards and volunteering.
Alumni from previous Leadership Hunt County classes are expected to speak about their experiences.
Light appetizers and drinks will be served.
Those wanting additional information can contact the Greenville Chamber at 903-455-1510 or visit www.greenvillechamber.com
